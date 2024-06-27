Food, Drink and Makers Festival on Saturday June 29 at The East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa at Uckfield is staging a Food, Drink and Makers Festival on Saturday in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation.

It runs between 11am and 3pm and is a family-friendly day in the beautiful grounds at Little Horsted, Uckfield.

There will be craft and produce stalls, snacks, ice creams, live music, cookery demos, BBQ, face painting, free crafts and games for the children, and much more.

Entry is free with a voluntary donation to the charity. The event is fully accessible.

Joy Dyson, Community and Events Fundraiser at Chailey Heritage, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by the East Sussex National for what promises to be a great day out for all the family.

"It is an amazing setting for a Food, Drink and Makers Festival, and we can't wait to be involved on the day."