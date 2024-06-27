Food, Drink and Makers Festival on Saturday June 29 at The East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa
and live on Freeview channel 276
It runs between 11am and 3pm and is a family-friendly day in the beautiful grounds at Little Horsted, Uckfield.
There will be craft and produce stalls, snacks, ice creams, live music, cookery demos, BBQ, face painting, free crafts and games for the children, and much more.
Entry is free with a voluntary donation to the charity. The event is fully accessible.
Joy Dyson, Community and Events Fundraiser at Chailey Heritage, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by the East Sussex National for what promises to be a great day out for all the family.
"It is an amazing setting for a Food, Drink and Makers Festival, and we can't wait to be involved on the day."
Chailey Heritage supports children and young people with complex disabilities at its base in North Chailey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.