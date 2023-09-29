BREAKING
Ford Prison Chaplain to speak in Petworth on Friday evening (October 6)

On Friday October 6th, Petworth Area Churches Together (PACT) is holding their Autumn Lecture at St. Mary’s Church, Petworth GU28 0AD at 7.30pm.
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:24 BST
The speaker is Rev’d Steve Gurr, Ford Prison chaplain. The Talk’s title is Pastoral Care: More than just Tea and Sympathy.

Steve is currently the Anglican Chaplain at HMP Ford , runs training sessions in pastoral care and is a spiritual director.

He has worked previously in parish ministry and as a Chaplain at St. Barnabas and Chestnut Tree Hospices.

Free entry .All are welcome . Wine and canapes at the end.

Free parking in Petworth town centre after 6pm. ( 6 minutes walk ).

