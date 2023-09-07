Former West End dancer to host hour-long dance fitness special in Worthing in aid of St Barnabas House hospice

A former West End dancer who runs classes with South Downs Leisure is leading a special hour-long dance fitness session in Worthing in aid of St Barnabas House hospice.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Martindale, an actor and choreographer, will be expanding his popular weekly dance fitness class for a one-off special supporting regular Lyn Wilson with her fundraising.

He trained in London and Toronto before making his stage debut in London’s West End as the Telegraph Boy in Me and My Girl with Emma Thompson and Robert Lindsey. He then went to the Victoria Palace in Charlie Girl with Cyd Chariss and Paul Nicholas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyn said it would be fun for everyone, with Peter showing all the moves in an hour of dance fitness in the main hall at Worthing Leisure Centre on Tuesday, September 19, from 5pm to 6pm.

Most Popular

Peter Martindale's popular Thursday morning dance fitness class at Worthing Leisure Centre

This event is to support Lyn and her daughter Jodie Kovacs with their Heart & Sole sponsorship towards their 26.2-mile South Downs Trek on September 30.

No experience is necessary. Tickets are £7 via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dance-fitness-for-st-barnabas-tickets-708458708067 and 100 per cent of the ticket price will go to St Barnabas House hospice.

Lyn said: "My fundraising is going extremely well. My daughter Jodie has donated £100 and £50 Amazon vouchers for a free prize draw, with a draw ticket for everyone who books ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other regulars from the Thursday morning dance fitness class will be taking part, helping to showcase Peter’s routines and to create a great atmosphere so newcomers can see what fun they have.