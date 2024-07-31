Forthcoming Festival Market events in Hailsham town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Final plans are being made by the Town Council in partnership with Hailsham Festival for a series of special Saturday markets taking place in Vicarage Field in September, and event organisers are confident that the markets will be great shopping events, offering something for everyone.

Coinciding with the Hailsham Street Market on Saturday, September 7 and Saturday, September 14, Hailsham Festival has organised entertainment in Vicarage Field as part of its Opening Celebrations, including live entertainment and various activities.

On Saturday, September 7, the morning will include a presentation by Holford Dance Studios, a performance by Rising Stars Children's Choir from Seaford, children's face painting courtesy of Lilipops and children's crafts activities with Crafty Annie.

The East Sussex School of Circus Arts will be on site and demonstrating their various skills, plus Hailsham FM will entertain the public with music in between other activities.

The Long Man Morris Dancers.

On Saturday, September 14, as well as a range of market stalls, there will be plenty of entertainment including a line dance presentation with Steps Dance, a return visit of Long Man Morris Dancers, children's crafts with Crafty Annie and children's face painting with Lillipops. Again, Hailsham FM will be entertaining shoppers and passers-by with music in between the various activities and entertainment slots.

The following Saturday (September 21) will feature the annual Nostalgia Fair, a free event which takes place at the Cattle Market site in Market Street from 11am to 4pm.

Highlights will include fairground rides, mini ride-on steam train, children's fancy dress parade, Holford dance display, children's entertainer and magician Marco, Punch & Judy, live music with Rockin' Mike and, new for 2024, horse and carriage rides around the town.

Taking place on the same day as the Nostalgia Fair will be the Hailsham Street Market in Vicarage Field (8.30am to 1.30pm), selling fresh and locally sourced items, personalised gifts, crafts, jewellery, accessories and more.

"Residents and visitors can expect everything from the finest food and gifts on sale at the Town Council's street markets in September, in addition to some amazing entertainment and activities as part of this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture," said Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Communities Committee.

"Our regular street markets attract traders and visitors from across the region and September will see some spectacular markets, especially as they are coinciding with the entertainment and activity treats which the Hailsham Festival Committee has in store for us!

"Whilst there are further arrangements to be made, we are confident that the markets and entertainment taking place in September will be well received by the public and provide fun for everyone."

