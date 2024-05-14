"Forward Momentum: Inspire Sussex's Journey of Growth and Impact"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us for the grand opening of "The Inspire Social Hub" on Saturday, May 18th, from 11 am to 3 pm! We've worked to create a space that caters to both our service users and the vibrant local community, and now it's time for you to experience it firsthand.

Come and witness the magic as we unveil our hub during this casual and inclusive event. Enjoy live music from 1130 am until 12:30 pm, indulging in delicious celebration glass of prosecco and rest assured, the kettle will be on for tea and coffee.

But that's not all! Take a peek at our new completed areas like main hall, meeting room all available for hire to meet your needs and our new the head offices.

"The Inspire Social Hub" is more than just a physical space—it's a place where human connection thrives, inspiring every corner and every interaction.

Birthday Party at Inspire Arundel Care Home

We deeply value your support and our grand opening event is entirely free for everyone to attend. However, for those who wish to contribute, we'll have the convenience of accepting donations via both card and cash on the day of the event.

Your generosity will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals and make a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for considering supporting our cause—we can't wait to celebrate with you!

Join us at: Inspire Social Hub, Greenfield Centre, Greenfield Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1JJ

See you there!

Invite for "Inspire Social Hub" Launch Party

"Empowering Through Connection: Building Confidence Together"

Creating connections is indeed a potent force, especially in the realm of charity work. At Inspire Sussex, we recognize the transformative power of fostering connections within our local community. We strive to create environments to promote socialising opportunities with their friends, the creation of a space where people can meet new friends and develop relationships. We aim to be the drive towards inclusion for ANYONE using our services.

One exciting development is our mission to empower our service users to become ambassadors of their own charity. Who better to champion our cause than those directly impacted by our work? From fundraising initiatives to social gatherings and educational presentations, we are committed to providing opportunities for our service users to take the lead in planning, organizing, and delivering community networking events.

Our recent visits to prominent local supermarkets such as Tesco Extra and Morrisons, with plans to expand to ASDA Eastbourne, have highlighted the importance of placing individuals with diverse abilities at the forefront of our mission. Engaging with people directly, explaining our purpose and aspirations, has underscored the significance of empowering our service users to drive our initiatives forward.

Family Fun Day at Mortain Place Care Home

We recognize that stepping into the community can pose challenges for some of our service users. Yet, it is our responsibility to nurture their confidence and support them in embracing this opportunity. By instilling confidence and providing guidance, we aim to make community engagement a natural and fulfilling experience for all involved.

This will be done by creating individual personal development plans, which will take into account all areas that make the people we support feel comfortable. Assessing environments and pushing for holistic and inclusive approaches, which ultimately will be led by the individual we support.

"CF's Celebration: A Time to Party and Make Memories"

What a delightful celebration we had recently at CF's birthday party! The atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter as residents from Inspire Arundel care home came together to make it a truly special day. A lovely sunny day was on our side and the genuine camaraderie and excitement that made the occasion unforgettable.

South Down Trust supporting "Active Inspire Paddling Challenge"

Service users from other care homes joined in enthusiastically, adding to the festivity and making sure CF felt loved and cherished on her special day. And of course, what's a birthday party without delicious cake? The sweet treat was enjoyed by all, adding a touch of sweetness to the already wonderful gathering.

From start to finish, the party was a hit, with fantastic games keeping everyone entertained throughout. It was a heartwarming reminder of the power of friendship and community, and we couldn't be happier to have been a part of it.

There will be a video of the highlights uploaded within the coming weeks on our social media platforms

Once again, a very Happy Birthday to CF, and here's to many more joyous celebrations together!

"Inspire Sussex working together with Mortain Place Care Home for Charity Family Fun Day"

Inspire Sussex is teaming up with Mortain Place Care Home for an upcoming Charity Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 1st, 2024. This event aims to raise funds for Inspire Sussex's mission, with Barwells Solicitors generously sponsoring with a £500.00 donation.

Attendees can expect a variety of stalls, activities, and entertainment, including the "Inspire Charity Stall" and a performance by the social hub drama group. Community involvement is crucial for the event's success, and volunteers are encouraged to join in to strengthen bonds and ensure a memorable occasion.

"Exciting INSPIRE Calendar Event on the Horizon!"

· Grand Opening of Inspire Social Hub on Saturday 18th May, form 11am to 3 pm. Address: Inspire Social Hub, Greenfield Centre, Greenfield Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1JJ.

· The “Active Inspire paddling Challenge” charity event has been postponed to Saturday 2nd August and we are pleased to announce that we have secured a grant of £ 450.00 from the “South Down Trust” to run event. A big thank you to the SDT to support us.