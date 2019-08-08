Four events in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Nurturing the ‘creative cluster’ in Newhaven

The two-week Newhaven Festival starts on August 17, and presents a range of free and ticketed events.

The festival, now in its second year, is part of a growing movement to nurture the ‘creative cluster’ in the town.

Some popular events are returning, like the Bird Bath where Newhaven birdsong is played in surround sound in St Michaels Church (pictured). Chalk up the Town is a time when your inner artist can get creative on the High Street pavements. Salon 69 offers an evening of stories and food, and a music-filled Festival of Belonging Day takes place on the August Bank Holiday.

There will be singing and performance workshops, an environmental awareness event, and a fashion show using up cycled clothes.

The Charleston Farmhouse Edgelands Walk is an all-day walk over the Downs, ending with tea, cake and access to the gardens and galleries.

See what else is on at www.newhavenfestival.co.uk.

Educational and interactive fun for kids inside a whale

Newhaven Town Council is launching ‘Plastic Free Newhaven’ and holding a free family-friendly Eco Awareness Day at The Hillcrest Centre in Bay Vue Road on Saturday, August 17 (11am).

At the event visitors will be able to enjoy film, talks, music, stalls, a clothes swap, arty crafty fun, a fashion show using upcycled clothes, as well as food and drinks.

Especially for children, there will be a life-sized whale, which they can step into and encounter a beautiful, funny and interactive show, which will highlight the impact plastic has on our environment, through a series of fun theatrical experiences.

Performances at 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, and 3.30pm.

Company takes two comedies out on the road

Sussex-based theatre company This Is My Theatre head out on the road this summer with a double-bill of The Wind In The Willows and The Importance of Being Earnest, under artistic director Sarah Slator.

Simon Stallard, who is performing in both, said: “It is going to be a very busy schedule with quite often two shows in one day, but it is going to be great fun, and we are going to be going to some amazing places.”

The Wind in the Willows is at St Peter’s Church, Preston Park, Brighton, on August 27 (3pm). The Importance of Being Earnest is at St Peter’s Church, Preston Park, Brighton, on the same day at 7.30pm.

Capturing the magic of a live Queen performance

Flash – A Tribute To Queen head to Trading Boundaries, Fletching, on August 22 (doors 7pm).

A spokesperson said: “Flash : A Tribute to Queen, established in 2001, has brought together the finest musicians from several Queen tribute shows to form a ‘best of the best’ live tribute to the musical legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen. Each member has been creatively and technically inspired by Queen using replica equipment giving an authentic sound. It will also be a visual treat for Queen fans, as the band perform in iconic costumes bringing back all the magic that made every Queen concert so very special.”

Tickets cost £18.

