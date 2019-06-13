Four shows to see in East Sussex

Wondering what do in the East Susex area over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Songwriter hasn’t lost his unique identity

Award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter Dean Owens is appearing at The Greys, Brighton, on Monday, June 17, with his band The Southerners.

It comes as Dean was awarded an Honorable Mention by the International Songwriting Competition for Love Prevails (co-written with Will Kimbrough).

Spokeswoman Morag Neil says: “Owens is widely hailed as one of UK’s finest troubadours with fans including author Irvine Welsh and BBC’s Bob Harris. In September 2017 he became the first Scottish musician to officially showcase at Americanafest in Nashville and in 2018 he undertook his first US tour, which included a headline slot at the Levitt Shell in Memphis. While never losing his own unique Scottish identity, Dean has had a longstanding love affair with the USA since his early days as the front man of Scotland’s original Americana band, the Felsons. He has recorded four of his seven solo albums there, including Southern Wind.”

Shappi is in her element when in comes to live comedy

Stand-up comedian Shappi Khorsandi brings her new tour show to Brighton.

Skittish Warrior…Confessions of a Club Comic is at the Komedia on Wednesday, June 19 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Comedian, author, cultural icon and, most recently, idiot who agreed to be tortured on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!’, Shappi Khorsandi is a woman of many parts.

“But live comedy is where she’s in her element, and now she sets out on tour to 39 more welcoming destinations around the UK.

“This brand new hour brings sharp-tongued gags, cultural observation and whatever else is in her easily distracted mind at the time.”

Hard-hitting drama set in the First World War

Journey’s End is the next production at BLODS Little Theatre in Bexhill.

The venue will be transformed into a World War I trench for this hard-hitting play, which is on June 28 and 29 (7.30pm, Saturday matinee at 1pm).

The play was written in 1928 by R.C Sheriff and this version will be directed by Simon Meeson.

A spokesperson said: “Led by young officer Stanhope, whose mental health is disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an Aisne dugout during the end of World War I. This piece is a dramatic and extremely moving play about the emotions of a young soldier and his fellow officers.”

Visit www.blods.co.uk.

Alfriston gig for Chris Leslie and Tim Cotterell

Chris Leslie and Tim Cotterell perform at The Old Chapel, Alfriston, on Sunday, June 30 (8pm).

Tickets cost £18.50. Visit www.spyboy.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “It was 50 years ago when Chris Leslie started to play fiddle, modelling himself on Dave Swarbrick, Peter Knight and Barry Dransfield. It was around that time through Adderbury Morris that he first met Dave Pegg of Fairport Convention, the band he eventually joined as singer and multi instrumentalist in 1997.”

Sharing the stage with Chris is Brighton’s Tim Cotterell – fiddler, multi-instrumentalist, producer and regular member of the Reluctant Ramblers.

