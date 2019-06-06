Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Acclaimed British folk duo set for Alfriston gig

Two-time BBC Folk Award winners Ciaran Algar and Greg Russell perform live at The Old Chapel, Alfriston, on Sunday, June 16 (8pm).

A band spokesperson said: “Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar joined forces in 2011. Combining Russell’s powerful vocals and driving guitar style with Algar’s All-Ireland winning fiddle playing, the duo have become one of the most sought after acts on the British folk scene. In 2013 the pair won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award before going on to win the Horizon Award for best breakthrough act from the same source in 2014. In 2015, they were nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Best Duo category.”

Lewes-based Ben Paley has been playing fiddle since he was six. People can expect Swedish, Irish, Klezmer and American traditional music from the son of Tom Paley.

Tickets cost £19.50.

Call 01323 841414, email info@hailshampavilion.co.uk or visit hailshampavilion.co.uk to purchase tickets.

Wheel and walk event set to raise funds for good causes

Bexhill’s Wheel and Walk takes place on the promenade from 1pm on Sunday, June 9.

This fun and friendly charity event starts at the Bexhill Sea Angling Club and finishes at the De La Warr Pavilion terrace.

Organised by Bexhill Lions Club, participants will include mobility scooter users, wheelchair users, mums and dads with prams, and walkers of all ages.

Everyone is welcome and people can register online at bexhill-lions.org.

Entry is £5 in advance for adults and £3 for under 16s (£8 and £5 on the day). Entrants are encouraged to get sponsorship and raise money for their own good cause.

All proceeds from registration fees will be donated to the RNLI.

Free vocal workshop and a unique production

Experimental music network Outlands offers a fascinating evening at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Thursday, June 13.

People can participate in a free vocal workshop at 6pm with musician and artist Alexandra Drewchin (Eartheater) and then take part in a performance of the Outlands commission Fracture Patterns.

Fracture Patterns starts at 8pm. It combines large-scale, multi-channel video works by Semiconductor with a new live soundtrack and performance by Eartheater to create a compelling theatrical production (£6-£8).

Visit www.dlwp.com.

Illusionist tells true tales from his childhood

Sam Jones offers a one-of-a-kind performance full of stories, magic and wonder at Seaford Little Theatre on Saturday, June 22.

The Sussex magician and Britain’s Got Talent Semi Finalist invites audiences into his life with true tales of his childhood, all accompanied by plenty of amazing tricks along the way.

The production is an intimate and immersive smaller gathering so tickets are very limited. Due to the nature of the show and some of the illusions that will be performed on the night, this event is for ages 12 and up.

The show starts at 7.45pm (doors 7.15pm).

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/samjonesmagic.

