Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Enchanting tales from a top touring company

Chapterhouse Theatre Company heads to Brighton Open Air Theatre with two plays in two days.

They will be performing Treasure Island on August 28 and The Secret Garden on August 27.

Spokesman Jake Reynolds said: “Our brand-new show for 2019 is an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s swashbuckling adventure Treasure Island, which alongside The Secret Garden will provide fun for all the family.

“In The Secret Garden, join young Mary Lennox on a journey of discovery as she is sent to her uncle’s house in the countryside, where mysteries and secrets lurk around every corner... As she makes new friends and encounters magical creatures, Mary has one question: where is the location of her uncle’s secret garden, and where has he hidden the key?”

In Treasure Island young Jim Hawkins stumbles across a map and embarks on an epic adventure in the hope of finding buried treasure.

Visit www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk to find out more.

Risqué quips, slapstick gags and updated G&S lyrics

A new four-person musical show, written by Sussex performer Adrian Samuel, makes its debut at the Pickham’s Summer Trifle festival in Wilmington.

A spokesperson said: “Pinafore in Pieces is a humorous Gilbert & Sullivan mash-up, with risqué quips, slapstick gags, topsy-turvy plotting, and some updated song lyrics.

“Samuel also stars in the show, alongside fellow seasoned performers Rowan Stanfield, Paul Eccles and Wendy Dovey, with narration by Jo Sands and accompaniment from Pat White.”

The show is at Pickhams on Sunday, August 4 (6pm-7pm). Tickets £6.60 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/pickhams.

Take a trip through the ages on a steam train

Bluebell Railway’s Steam Through the Ages is bringing different eras to life with a different decade recreated at its stations.

The event takes place on August 10-11 (Station Approach, Uckfield).

A spokesperson said: “Dance to the music of time gone by, witness the arrival of Queen Victoria and her Royal Guard, be entertained by ‘Crazee Hazee’, and laugh along to Punch & Judy shows at Sheffield Park. Catch the train to Horsted Keynes for an array of military displays, vehicles and music. Then, evacuate to Kingscote for an ice cream, vintage cars, and to let off steam in the play park.”

Tickets start at £23 for adults and £11.50 for kids.

Fundraising evening pays tribute to Elvis Presley

Suspiciously Elvis offers a spot-on tribute to The King at Lewes Con Club on Saturday, August 17.

“Back through popular demand The Rotary Club of Lewes Barbican will be holding another charity fundraising evening,” a spokesperson said.

“All proceeds raised will be going to local charities including Bevern Trust.

“You don’t have to be a big Elvis fan to enjoy the first-class show from the amazing Suspiciously Elvis.”

The concert starts at 8.15pm (doors 7.30pm). Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) and Con Club members can get in for £10.

Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/473535 for tickets or call 01273 470027.

