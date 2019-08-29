Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Eddie reveals his unique views on life and love

The uniquely surreal comedian Eddie Izzard is just one of the colourful acts coming to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, this September.

He presents his fantastical Wunderbar show on Sunday, September 15 (8pm, £30-£45).

A spokesperson said: “Five years after his last comedy tour, Force Majeure, made comedy history having played 45 countries including all 50 US States and in four languages (making it the most extensive comedy show ever), Eddie is back to his roots with an all-new show that expands on his own very unique, totally surreal view of life, love, history and his theory of the universe.”

The gig is presented by Mick Perrin Worldwide Ltd and may contain strong and imaginative language.

Call the box office on 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com to purchase tickets online or see what else is on at the De La Warr Pavilion. The show will be at Brighton Dome from September 27-29.

Unforgettable anthems from George Michael and Wham!

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael at Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday, August 30 (7.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “Get ready for an unforgettable evening with a global superstar, as he puts the Boom Boom into your heart in the all new production, Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael. The show is packed with crowd-pleasing anthems. From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the ’80s album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the ’90s and ‘noughties’, including the irresistible ‘Flawless’.

“This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss.”

Ticket prices start at £25.15. Visit atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

Optimistic dreamer Amélie gets a chance at love

Hartshorn – Hook Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Broadway Asia Company in association with The Watermill Theatre present Amélie The Musical at Devonshire Park Theatre from September 9-14.

The production is based on the film from 2001 and stars Audrey Brisson.

Tickets cost £22-£32.

A spokesperson said: “An astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie will have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.”

Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Powerful and emotional music with funny banter

The Opera Boys are back with a new show full of opera, classical, West End and crossover as well as their unique on-stage banter.

They head to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, September 7 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £19.50. Call 01323 802020.

A spokesperson said: “With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining powerful music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.”

