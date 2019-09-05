Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Broadcaster Gavin Esler shares views on Brexit

Renowned broadcaster and writer Gavin Esler will be in Lewes on Thursday, September 12, to give a talk on Brexit, organised by EUnity Lewes.

The former BBC Newsnight host will discuss the latest news, sharing his insights into how this change in Britain could affect everyday life for people in the town.

The talk will be followed by an audience Q&A session chaired by Richard Powell.

In his TV reporting career Esler has interviewed many political leaders including Margaret Thatcher, David Cameron and Tony Blair, as well as President Clinton and President Chirac. He is also an author with eight books to his name.

Previous guest speakers presented by EUnity Lewes include Professor AC Grayling, Guardian columnist Raphael Behr and Lord Adonis.

The event will take place at King’s Church, Lewes at 8pm with doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for £5, plus booking fee.

Celebrating the Carpenters’ timeless pop songbook

An acclaimed concert-style celebration of The Carpenters comes to Theatre Royal Brighton for one night only on Wednesday, September 11 (7.45pm).

Tickets start at £25.40 and are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

The show features music from the classic songbook that made The Carpenters a legend in the world of pop music, selling more than 100 million albums and singles.

This new production for 2019 once again features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley (pictured), with musical director Phil Aldridge leading The Carpenters Story Orchestra as they re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements.

See Justin Hayward at the De La Warr Pavilion

Singer-songwriter Justin Hayward is set to play the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on September 18 (6.30pm), as part of his All The Way Tour.

He will be supported by Mike Dawes.

Justin, who is best known for his work with The Moody Blues, said: “I’m always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK, particularly at this time in my career when no one knows what the future holds. I’m bringing my ‘song writing’ guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.”

Tickets cost £39.50 and £45. Call 01424 229 111.

The ultimate ’60s soul man plays Lewes Con Club

Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band perform at Lewes Con Club on Saturday, September 21 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Geno Washington is still the ultimate ’60s soul man enjoying cult status in soul, blues and RNB scenes, mainly due to his unsurpassable reputation as a live performer.

“A contemporary of Georgie Fame, The Small Faces and Jimi Hendrix (all of whom were his support acts back in the day), Geno is as electrifying today as ever, a force of nature and a genuine joy to behold.”

Tickets cost £20, plus booking fee, from www.wegottickets.com. The bar will be open from 4.30pm.

