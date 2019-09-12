Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Bowler Crab back in town with Romeo and Juliet

Due to popular demand, professional Shakespeare specialists Bowler Crab bring Romeo & Juliet to All Saints Centre, Lewes, on Saturday, September 21 (7.30pm).

Artistic director and producer Stephen J John, said: “I first directed Romeo & Juliet in 2014 and returning to the piece has been most exciting and engaging. It’s truly amazing how many new puns and character development points can be found in Shakespeare when revisiting a script.

“This show is completely different with a new design and style, featuring four actors playing multiple roles.”

Founded in 2013 by Stephen J John, professional acting troupe Bowler Crab have performed 13 full productions of the Bard’s works on tour around Sussex, Kent and London.

With Stephen himself playing Romeo, the cast also includes Christabel Clark, Jessamy James and Keiran Kerswell. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or 07801893115.

A darkly comic battle between two different female icons

Andy Warhol’s muse and his would-be assassin collide in a dark comedy about fame, failure and feminism.

Written by Polly Wiseman and directed by Nathan Evans, Femme Fatale will be at Depot Lewes on September 29 (7.30pm, £10-£12, lewesdepot.org, 01273 525354).

A spokesperson said: “1968. New York. Nico, singer with The Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol’s Superstar, waits to shoot his latest movie when her Chelsea Hotel room is invaded by radical feminist Valerie Solanas. She wants the celebrity’s help to spread her message of female revolution, but Nico only craves drugs to insulate her from her pain. A darkly comic battle begins, between two opponents who could change their futures, if only they would become allies.”

What was life like in Sussex 300 years ago?

Ian Marchant’s One Fine Day is at All Saints Centre, Lewes, on Tuesday, September 17 (7.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “Ever wonder what daily life was like in Sussex 300 years ago to the day?

“Newhaven-born writer, musician and broadcaster Ian Marchant discovered that his Great-great-great-great-great-great-great-Grandfather (seven generations back) was a notable diarist from Hurstpierpoint, who was recording daily events in 300 years ago.”

This show is a story of economic migration, civil war, fish farming, hangovers and much more.

Tickets £8-£10 from www.leweslivelit.co.uk or 0797 2037612.

Tribute gig celebrates a truly radical pop star

Rock ’n’ roll fans can take a trip back to the 1970s (and ’80s) with Bowie Experience.

The concert will be at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday, September 14 (7.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “Whether you’re a music connoisseur or you just know a good song when you hear one, it’s probable that David Bowie has been part of your playlist at some point in your life. Having a career that spanned many decades while remaining robust and creative ensured David Bowie has been recognised as one of the most influential and radical artists to derive from the UK.”

The show stars the brilliant Laurence Knight.

