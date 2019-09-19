Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Bye Bye Baby is more than your average tribute band

Bye Bye Baby, a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Uckfield’s Civic Centre on Saturday, September 28.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Following on from their successful sell-out visit with us last year we are delighted to welcome the boys back to thrill you with another fantastic evening.

“Bye Bye Baby is more than your average tribute band. They deliver a full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning up until the disco era and the rock and roll hall of fame. In fact a musical journey through the sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time.

“They perform 31 numbers in close four-part harmony with slick choreography and the recognisable falsetto that really sets the scene for a great night.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and all tickets cost £19.50. Call 01825 769694 or visit www.civiccentreuckfield.com.

Picture by Laura Bannister.

Romeo and Juliet from the brilliant Bowler Crab

Shakespeare specialists Bowler Crab bring Romeo & Juliet to All Saints Centre, Lewes, this Saturday (7.30pm).

Artistic director and producer Stephen J John, said: “I first directed Romeo & Juliet in 2014 and returning to the piece has been most exciting and engaging. It’s truly amazing how many new puns and character development points can be found in Shakespeare when revisiting a script.

“This show is completely different with a new design and style, featuring four actors playing multiple roles.”

With Stephen himself playing Romeo, the cast also includes Christabel Clark, Jessamy James and Keiran Kerswell. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com. Picture by Peter Mould.

A very British comedy about love, marriage and death

Entertaining Angels, a comedy by Richard Everett, comes to Summerheath Hall as part of the Hailsham Arts Festival.

Performances start at 7.30pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “As a clergy wife Grace has spent a lifetime on best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband Bardolph, she is enjoying the new-found freedom of being able to do and say exactly as she pleases. But the return of her eccentric missionary sister, Ruth, together with some disturbing revelations forces Grace to confront the truth of her marriage.”

There is a bar with interval refreshments. Visit hailshampavilion.co.uk.

College offers a beautiful piece about memory

Eastbourne College presents Memory on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24-25.

Performances start at 6pm at the college’s Le Brocq Studio.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for a beautiful piece about memory. Claire has lost her job and she can’t remember why. Everything is falling apart and she meets John.

“The memories that we hold on to and the ones we let go. A stunning piece performed with one of Eastbourne College’s pupils and professional actor Elise Arnold, who is also a teacher at the college.”

Tickets cost £9 from 01323 452255, boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com.

