Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Hungrytown bring stirring Americana to East Sussex

The White Horse Folk Club in Deanland Wood Park presents the celebrated Americana duo Hungrytown on Monday, October 7 (8pm).

A spokesperson for the band said: “In the past two years alone, Hungrytown has toured extensively throughout the US, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand.

“They recently returned from a four-month tour of the American south, midwest, southwest and California. Hungrytown’s current tour, Lost In The Roundabout, is their 12th in the UK.

“Hungrytown is made up of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, from the state of Vermont. They have been touring professionally for 15 years Their third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 ‘Best of the Year’ lists.”

The White Horse Folk Club is at Inn on The Park, Deanland Wood Park, Golden Cross, BN27 3RN.

Visit whitehorsefolk.co.uk to find out more.

Tom Gates tries to keep out of trouble

The award-winning Tom Gates books come to life at Theatre Royal Brighton in a new story from Wednesday to Saturday, October 2-5.

A spokesperson said: “It’s not easy to impress Amy Porter, and moany Marcus Meldew is doing his best to disrupt things while their teacher Mr Fullerman keeps his beady eye on them all.

“Things aren’t made easier when Tom’s grandparents – The Fossils – announce a big surprise and his mum, dad and sister Delia are doing everything to make his life difficult.”

Tickets start at £19.50. The show starts at 7pm from Wednesday to Saturday with a 1.30pm show on Thursday, a 10.30am performance on Friday and a 2pm show on Saturday.

A delightful evening with singer Daniel O’Donnell

International singing star Daniel O’Donnell returns to Eastbourne next week with his Gold Hits Tour.

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 2, at the Congress Theatre and tickets cost £37-£46.50. Call 01323 412000.

With a career spanning almost 35 years, the Irish singer has become one of the UK’s most successful recording artists. Earlier this year he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album every year in the Artist Albums Chart for 32 consecutive years. In the UK, Daniel has amassed 38 Top 40 albums, including 16 Top 10 albums with 14 of them this century.

A blend of indie-folk and rock from Willy Porter

American musician Willy Porter blurs the line between indie-folk and rock with his searing signature finger-picking guitar sound and playful, high-energy style.

He plays Uckfield Civic Centre on October 23 (7.45pm). Tickets cost £15 from wegottickets.com or civiccentreuckfield.com.

A spokesperson said: “Willy has shared world stages with music icons Jeff Beck, Tori Amos, and Paul Simon, carving out a successful solo career as an artist who makes music that resonates long after the last guitar chord fades.

“His songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence.”

