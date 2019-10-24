Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Women push for equal pay in hit musical production

It’s odd to think that you could connect a car sales showroom to a musical theatre production.

But that’s exactly what’s happening in Herstmonceux.

The next musical for HATS is Made in Dagenham, a show that’s based on the events at the Dagenham Ford factory in the 1960s. The tale looks at the stand that female workers made to push for equal pay. The West End version has received some amazing reviews, so HATS approached Birchwood Ford (Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne) in June to ask if they’d like to get involved with the local show. The partnership developed from there and recently some of the cast met the staff at Birchwood Ford. HATS are grateful to Ford for their sponsorship of the programme and publicity.

The show runs from November 5-9 at Herstmonceux Village Hall (7.30pm, Sat mat 2.30pm). Tickets from Stevens and Carter, Hailsham, 01323 840444; and The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.

Visit hats-uk.org to buy tickets online.

Solve puzzles in a unique mystery at Preston Manor

Join forces with friends, family or colleagues and embark on Escape! Mystery at the Manor, a new immersive journey of puzzle solving and storytelling in Preston Manor.

The fun runs from Saturday, October 26, to Monday, October 28, and Thursday, October 31, to Sunday, November 3.

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said: “The mission will lead teams through the elegant rooms of the Edwardian manor house in Brighton, where they must collect crucial evidence and solve escape-room-style puzzles. The story and challenges have all been specially created for this event.”

Suitable for ages 8+. Book at www.pierpressure.co.uk or call 01273 220388.

The timeless tale of The Boy Who Cried Wolf

The perfect show for half-term is at Uckfield Civic Centre on Friday, November 1 (11.30am).

Inspired by the famous Aesop fable, The Boy Who Cried Wolf has a gifted ensemble of actor musicians who play the endearing characters, the hilarious sheep and perhaps a scary wolf or two.

This production by Tutti Frutti will amuse and charm children and their families alike. Lasting just one hour, the show is ideal for children aged three and up.

People can watch a trailer for the show on Tutti Frutti’s YouTube channel.

All tickets are £10. Call 01825 762774.

Ashdown Singers offer Vivaldi, Parry and more

The Ashdown Singers, conducted by Richard Walshaw, are performing at St Mary’s Church, Buxted, on Saturday, November 2 (3pm).

The centrepiece of the programme will be Vivaldi’s Gloria, supported by vocal music including works by Stanford, Schubert, Parry and Rachmaninov.

Admission, including refreshments, is £10 payable on the door. Under 16s are free. Proceeds will go towards the restoration of the Victorian windows in the church.

The Ashdown Singers have a reputation for high quality accompanied and unaccompanied vocal performances throughout Sussex and Kent.

