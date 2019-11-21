Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Irish rockers Snow Patrol celebrate 25th anniversary

Snow Patrol head to The Brighton Centre on Sunday, November 24, on their Reworked tour as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Tickets start at £50 and can be purchased at brightoncentre.co.uk.

To mark their quarter century, they have been “reworking” their classics ahead of their Reworked album. In the meantime, their Reworked EP1 is available now via Polydor Records, including “reworked” versions of ‘Crack The Shutters’, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Open Your Eyes’ plus the previously released new song ‘Time Won’t Go Slowly’.

Bassist Paul Wilson is enjoying the anniversary: “It feels great, which is one of the reasons we wanted to do something to signify the landmark, and it is almost like signifying a new start as well. I really think the next album after the Reworked album will be a new start for us, that it will be really exciting.”

Click here to read the full interview by Phil Hewitt.

Snow Patrol’s Wildness, their first studio album in seven years, was released last year reaching number two in the UK charts.

Find crafts for Christmas at Charleston this weekend

Shoppers can head to Charleston near Lewes this weekend for the winter designer and makers’ fair in the Hay Barn.

The fair is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Two dozen of the region’s top craftspeople are taking part in a spectacular display of crafts, all of which make ideal Christmas presents that can be taken away on the day.

There is seasonal fare in the Threshing Barn cafe and for children there are free craft activities and a chance to visit the Snow Queen in her grotto.

Admission to the fare is £4 in advance at charleston.org.uk or £5 on the door. Children under 16 go free. Charleston’s latest exhibition, inspired by the Omega workshops, is also open as is the ground floor of the house and winter garden.

Ghost stories and darkly comic Sussex folklore

A new one-man show, Stories for a Winter’s Night, will explore some of our oldest supernatural tales and their relevance.

Jamie Crawford has spent a lifetime researching traditional tales, which he tells to audiences of all ages.

“Winter is the time for stories,” he says, “especially those of mystery and wonder. So I’ll be telling one or two ghost stories and some darkly comic Sussex folklore. But at the show’s heart is a set of little-known shapeshifter stories of the kind told in hunter-gatherer cultures.”

The show is at 7pm on December 3 at Friends’ Meeting House, Brighton (£11-£15). Visit jamiecrawfordstorytelling.com.

Wonderful music for a Venetian Christmas

East Sussex Bach Choir, conducted by John Hancorn, will perform Music for a Venetian Christmas on Sunday, December 7, including works by Giovanni and Andrea Gabrieli and Claudio Monteverdi.

They will be joined by the brass ensemble His Majestys Sagbutts & Cornetts. This will be a rare chance to hear some of the choral and instrumental music composed for St Mark’s Cathedral, Venice.

The concert starts at 7.30pm at Trinity Church St John Sub Castro, Abinger Place, Lewes.

Tickets £20 (under 16 free) to include wine and mince pies. Visit Lewes Tourist Information Centre or eastsussexbachchoir.org.

