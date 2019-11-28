Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Try and buy the best food and drink from Sussex

Brighton Gin is offering a festive feast of Sussex food and drink producers.

Meet the Sussex Makers takes place on Saturday, November 30, at the Old Market, Hove.

Brighton Gin will be joined by award-winning artisan producers to showcase a selection of fine food and drinks, with tasters and samples and inspiration for festive feasts and gift ideas. Guests can also enjoy some seasonal entertainment.

Kathy Caton, founder of Brighton Gin and organiser of the festival, said: “With two separate sessions and just 250 tickets available for each, lucky attendees will be able to discover, sample and buy the finest food, most dazzling drinks and gorgeous gifts that Sussex has to offer.”

There are two sessions – 12.30pm-4pm and 5pm-8.30pm – with tickets £5 per session for a limited number of early birds, or £7 general admission. Visit www.theoldmarket.com.

A wild night of rock ’n’ roll with cult singer John Otway

The uniquely outrageous John Otway performs at Lewes Con Club on Saturday, December 7 (7.30pm, £15.40.)

The self-described ‘rock ’n’ roll’s greatest failure’ first made headlines after his appearance on the Old Grey Whistle Test in 1977 while playing his top 30 hit ‘Really Free’. The singer injured himself during the performance when he tried to jump onto a PA tower, which quickly collapsed.

John often appears alongside Wild Willy Barrett and has built a devoted fanbase over the years. In 2002, for example, fans asked what he would like for his 50th birthday and he replied “a second hit”. Soon after, the song ‘Bunsen Burner’ got to Number 9 in the singles charts.

George learns the true spirit of Christmas in classic tale

It’s A Wonderful Life, the Christmas classic, is being brought to life as a 1940s live radio play at the Purple Playhouse, Brighton on Friday, November 29.

Spokesman Steve Scott said: “A company of five performers and FX artists invite you to the town of Bedford Falls as we tell the story of the idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. It will take help from a lovable angel, Clarence, for George understand the true spirit of the Christmas.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £8 in advance from purpleplayhousetheatre.com, or £10 on the door.

Complicated romance and rivalries in Oklahoma!

Jade Powers and The Broadway Players are back with their winter musical at The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne – Rogers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s, the show tells the story of two pairs of lovers. Curly is a cowboy who has trouble admitting his feelings to Laurey, as she does to him. Judd, the hired hand at Laurey’s farm, tries to come between them. Ado Annie is torn between Will, a cowboy who has strong feelings for her, and Ali Hakim, a peddler who is a ladies’ man.

Performances run from December 3-7 (7.30pm, Thu & Sat matinees at 2.30pm).

Tickets cost £15 from 01323 802020.

