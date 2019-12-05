Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Dawn Landes captures the sound of Nashville

Dawn Landes and Jonah Tolchin will headline the Komedia in Brighton on December 10 (7.30pm, £12).

Through four full-length albums, singer-songwriter Dawn has blazed her own path. Meet Me At The River is her ‘Nashville record’.

“I knew I wanted to make a record in Nashville,” says Dawn, who is usually based in New York.

“I had this idea of what the sound of Nashville was to me – the countrypolitan sound of the ’50s and ’60s. I thought it would be great to work with someone who was part of that scene, so I went straight to the source.

“It wasn’t about finding the right studio or finding the right musicians,” she says. “It was about finding somebody who got me and got the music.”

“I got together with Larry Paxton and played him all the songs once, and he charted them out and we went into the studio. I sang each song and played acoustic guitar while all the musicians stood in a circle all around me and looked at the charts. Then we played it two, maybe three times and it was done.”

This concert should make your hair stand on end

Brighton Festival Chorus conductor James Morgan is masterminding a Christmas spectacular.

The Festival Chorus will be joined by Brighton Festival Youth Choir, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Juliette Pochin (mezzo) and Trystan Llyr Griffiths (tenor) at the Brighton Dome on Sunday, December 8 (4pm).

“We have got a 60-piece orchestra, we have got 140 adult members of Brighton Festival Chorus and then we have got the youth choir, which is 40 strong.

“We have got 240 people on stage, plus the audience joining in.

“If that doesn’t make your hair stand on end, I don’t know what will!”

Tickets cost £12.50-£28.50. Visit www.bfc.org.uk.

Stirring ‘soul folk’ trio offer songs from debut album

Sussex ‘soul-folk’ trio Ian Roland & The Subtown Set are performing at Mrs Yarringtons @ 4Seasons, Eastbourne, on Monday, December 9 (7pm).

The band are touring to showcase songs from their upcoming debut album, Double Rainbow, set for release on February 28.

They have been working on this record with acclaimed producer Nigel Stonier (Thea Gilmore, The Waterboys) and have just released the stirring single and music video ‘In The Darkness’, which is free to watch on YouTube.

Ian Roland & The Subtown Set are songwriter and guitarist Ian Roland with Simon Yapp on violin and Jade Woodhouse on cello. Visit ianroland.com.

Recreating the tunes and intensity of The Clash

The Big Blue Shed presents London Calling – a tribute to The Clash at The Con Club, Lewes, this winter.

The gig starts at 7pm on Sunday, December 15. Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) from www.wegottickets.com. Call the venue on 01273 473076 or visit lewesconclub.com.

A spokesperson said: “Consisting of four guys from Bristol, London Calling put on a performance with energy and enthusiasm recreating the sound and intensity of The Clash. All the guys genuinely love the band and put their all into each show. London Calling over some 10 years have gigged all across the UK, Europe and the USA.”

Michael Bublé in Hove: Sussex date confirmed for music megastar’s UK tour. Click here to read more.

A sizzling hot start to Christmas with the Estefan Experience. Click here to read more.

Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft play for Jazz Hastings. Click here to read more.