Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Concentus offer a mix of seasonal numbers

Having performed their first Christmas ‘Sing’ in Eastbourne’s St Saviour’s Church (pictured) last weekend, Concentus are ready to perform again in Seaford at the Baptist Church in Belgrave Road.

This will be the second time that this adventurous choir have sung in the venue, having performed with Lewes Glynde and Beddingham Brass band in the summer.

On Saturday, December 21, the choir’s performance will start at 4pm.

Singing their usual eclectic mix of seasonal numbers, from the Angel Carols to Zadok The Priest, the choir aims to get everyone in a festive mood by joining in with some traditional carols.

Concert tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under-16s (under fives can get in to this concert for free).

Tickets for these events are available on the door; from Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street, Seaford; or from www.concentus.ticketsource.co.uk.

High-flying special effects in a Peter Pan pantomime

Brighton’s Peter Pan is at The Hilton Brighton Metropole until December 28 with the promise of family panto fun.

Spokesman Charlie Royce said: “The line-up is headed by BBC Sussex favourite Allison Ferns, who will be adding some glamour to the cast as Delores the Mermaid.”

He continued: “Her on-stage love interest and Peter Pan’s nemesis, Captain Hook, will be played by Nathan Charman. Nathan shot to fame on The Voice this year as part of the swing trio, The Flat Pack, winning their way onto Olly Murs’ team.”

The show will also star Richard Dawes as Smee, Michael Ruben as Peter Pan, Hope Thompson as Tinkerbell and the producers’ 55 kg Bernese Mountain Dog, McKenzie as Nana.

Non-stop classic tunes from The Real Thing

UK rock and soul pioneers The Real Thing are headlining a huge New Year party at Hailsham Pavilion on Sunday, January 12.

This ‘soulsational’ two-hour concert will feature non-stop classic anthems like ‘You to Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’.

The Real Thing formed in 1972 and original members Chris Amoo and Dave Smith are currently celebrating more than 45 amazing years in the music industry. And they are still playing gigs all over the world.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £28.50 from www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Two hunters meet the first ‘dogg’ at the Komedia

Theatre Fideri Fidera will be at Brighton’s Komedia from December 21-29 with Ugg ’n’ Ogg and the World’s First Dogg .

Writer Colin Granger said: “Thousands of years ago in the fresh, sparkling world just after the last Ice Age there were no dogs; there were wolves but we didn’t like them and they didn’t like us. Luckily for us, along came two young hunter-gatherers Ugg ’n’ Ogg who palled up with the wolves Tooth ’n’ Nail to embark on a fun-packed adventure involving flying meat bones, beat-boxing wolves, forest infernos and a time travelling stick before finally getting the chance to pat the world’s first Dogg!”

Visit komedia.co.uk.

