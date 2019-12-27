Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Colourful pantomime fun continues over holiday

The team at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, have been working hard over the Christmas period once again to ensure the smooth running of the fun-filled pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

From backstage to box office, front of house to building maintenance, everyone has helped present this colourful family spectacular.

The box office at both the Devonshire Park Theatre and the Welcome Building next to the Congress closed at 3pm on Christmas Eve and the theatres closed on Christmas day. But they opened again on Boxing Day and the box office’s usual opening hours (10am-8pm) have resumed.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be on at the theatre at 2pm and 6pm on December 27, 29 and 30; 11am, 2.30pm and 7pm on December 28; and 11am and 2.30pm on New Year’s Eve. There is no performance on New Year’s Day (box office closes 3pm on Dec 31 and Jan 1), and the show starts again on January 2 and runs until January 12. Visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Join Dick Whittington on his quest for success

Polegate Drama Group are now rehearsing for their 49th pantomime.

Dick Whittington will be at Polegate Community Centre from January 18-26.

Join Dick and his trusty cat as he seeks fame and fortune on his quest to become the Lord Mayor of London. It’s an adventure that sends him from England to Morocco.

Charisse Goddard makes her directing debut with Polegate Drama Group along with choreographer Sue Wood and musical director Michelle Radley.

Tickets £11 for adults and £7 for kids – 2.30pm matinee and 7.30pm evening performances available. Buy tickets from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street; call 01323 483348 or visit www.polegatedramagroup.com.

Two artists with a deep respect for country blues

Country blues fans can expect a rootsy and exhilarating set from Paul Jones and Dave Kelly at Hailsham Pavilion on Wednesday, January 15 (7.30pm).

Paul (pictured) has been voted top male vocalist by the British Blues Connection while Dave is considered to be one of the best slide guitarists on the circuit.

The long standing co-founders of The Blues Band offer great vocals, harmonica and guitar that’s delivered with wit, panache and a deep respect for the roots of the music.

Tickets cost £22.50. Buy tickets online at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk or call 01323 841414.

The Big Moon announce two album launch events

Indie rock band The Big Moon have announced details of two album launch events in East Sussex next month.

Their second album, Walking Like We Do, is out on January 10 via Fiction Records.

The musicians head to Bexhill’s Music’s Not Dead (at De La Warr Pavilion) for an in-store show on January 11 (7pm, £11 or £21). Visit www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111 to buy tickets.

The Big Moon will be playing another in-store showcase at Brighton’s Resident Records on January 12 (6.30pm). Find out more at www.resident-music.com or visit www.thebigmoon.co.uk.

