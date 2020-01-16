Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Hey Rosetta! frontman Tim plays Prince Albert

Tim Baker from Canadian indie-rock band Hey Rosetta! is hitting the UK with solo dates, including Prince Albert, Brighton on Sunday, February 2.

Late 2019 saw the release of the video for The Eighteenth Hole from the album Forever Overhead (Arts & Crafts).

Shot in Newfoundland by Adrian Vieni and Amos Le Blanc, the video outlines the fractures that can happen in love-torn relationships, Adrian explains.

“The Eighteenth Hole is an intimate study of human emotion and connection. It acts as a time capsule, capturing the profound impact others have on us throughout our lives, and the shared experiences that connect us.

“With each moment, we’re reminded of the choices we’ve made, the trajectory we’ve taken, and people we’ve met that have shaped us into who we are today.”

Tim released The Eighteenth Hole Variations EP on October 18. Tickets £15.40 from ents24.com.

Join Dick Whittington and his cat on an epic quest

Members of Polegate Drama Group have been busy rehearsing for their colourful new pantomime.

Dick Whittington heads to Polegate Community Centre from Saturday, January 18-26.

Join Dick and his cat as he seeks fame and fortune on his quest to become the Lord Mayor of London. It’s a journey that sends him from England to Morocco. Charisse Goddard makes her directing debut with Polegate Drama Group along with choreographer Sue Wood and musical director Michelle Radley.

Tickets cost £11 (£7 for kids). 2.30pm matinee and 7.30pm evening performances are available. Buy tickets from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street; call 01323 483348 or visit www.polegatedramagroup.com.

Triumphant sounds from Explosions in the Sky

Texas post-rock heroes Explosions in the Sky bring their 20th anniversary tour to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday, February 11 (7pm).

The band have earned a stellar reputation in the moody instrumental rock scene with their intense live performances.

Now they celebrate 20 years of making music together.

A spokesperson said: “Equal parts romance and tragedy, their beautiful melodies have the tendency to ignite into head-spinning walls of noise; their sound proves to be every bit as triumphant as their name implies.”

Tickets cost £24.50-£28.50. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

A collective of shadowy, ne’er do wells from London

The Urban Voodoo Machine brings some whisky soaked gypsy blues to Lewes Con Club on February 1 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The Urban Voodoo Machine is a collective of shadowy, London based, ne’er do wells, led by Norwegian born songwriter/frontman Paul-Ronney Angel. Featuring up to nine musicians at any given time, The ‘Machine mash-up guitars, twin drummers, fiddle, trumpet, tuba, banjo, washboard, upright bass, gong, mandolin, accordion, harmonicas, saxophone and even empty bottles and tie racks.”

Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) from www.skiddle.com. Over 18s only.

