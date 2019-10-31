Four things to do in the East Sussex area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Nonet aims to explore evocative sound worlds

Apophenia is trumpeter/composer Miguel Gorodi’s debut release of original compositions written for his nonet.

They play The Verdict, Brighton on Saturday, November 2.

The line-up is Gareth Lockrane (flutes), Michael Chillingworth (alto sax/clarinet), George Crowley (tenor sax/bass clarinet), Kieran McLeod (trombone), Ray Hearne (tuba), Ralph Wyld (vibraphone), Conor Chaplin (double bass) and Dave Hamblett (drums).

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Gorodi is inspired by jazz musicians such as Steve Coleman, Steve Lehman, Tyshawn Sorey, Thelonious Monk and Wayne Shorter, as well as the classical composers Louis Andriessen, Gérard Grisey, Per Nørgård and Stravinsky. He uses these influences to communicate existential themes of meaning making, the ab-surd, angst and free will. Gorodi’s music balances texture, colour, form and interweaving rhythmic structures to create evocative sound worlds for these improvisers to explore within.”

One-man play looks at the patron saint of outcasts

Daniel Finlay (son of the late actor Frank Finlay) is bringing his acclaimed one-man play about Father Damien de Veuster, the leper priest of Molokai and patron saint of outcasts, to the Lewes Festival of Solo Theatre 2019.

Performances of Damien are on Friday, November 8 (8pm) and November 10 (7.50pm) at Lewes New School.

A spokesperson said: “In this passionate, one man show, actor Daniel Finlay channels the powerful stories of the challenges that Damien experienced while serving a community of exiled lepers on a remote Hawaiian island in the 1870s and ’80s, until his own life was taken by the affliction on April 15, 1889.”

Tickets cost £4.20-£10. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4291232.

Roger Dean’s rock ’n’ roll art at Trading Boundaries

Roger Dean’s latest exhibition, The Gates of Delerium, is at Trading Boundaries in Fletching from Friday, November 1, to December 8.

The acclaimed, Lewes-based artist and designer is responsible for some of the most memorable album covers from the past 50 years. His paintings, as well as logos for Virgin Records, Tetris and bands like Yes and Asia, have won him a legion of fans.

This free show offers a rare chance to see some of Roger’s original paintings including ‘Inland Sea II’, which was used on the latest Yes Live album cover, as well as watercolours and sketches. Visit www.tradingboundaries.com.

The hottest club of the ’20s comes to life in Hailsham

Swinging at the Cotton Club offers an action-packed concert at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday, November 9 (7.30pm).

The show celebrates the music and dance of New York’s hottest nightclub in the ’20s and ’30s, where performances by legendary names like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Cab Calloway would have the joint jumping. Dancers such as Bojangles Robinson and the Nicholas Brothers lit-up the stage too.

The sound and spectacle will be recreated by jazz and jive dance company The Lindy Hop Dancers, featuring American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere Megs Etherington. Tickets £26.50 on 01323 841414.

