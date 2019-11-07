Four things to do in the East Sussex area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Join The Pub Landlord on a journey into the future

Al Murray, The Pub Landlord, has extended his tour by 20 dates this autumn, including one at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday, November 15 (7.30pm).

He has been working the comedy circuit since the early ’90s with a style that has been described as a unique blend of satire, surrealism and observational comedy.

The Pub Landlord said: “Citizens of Hope and Glory! Our new tomorrow beckons. A new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with wifi. One last heave and we will be there. And when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying.

“Come join me to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land. A land globally renowned for our culture, history and places, like the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral. Join me to step backwards into the future.”

Tickets from £31.65.

Visit atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

Ben Elton tries to make sense of a world that’s gone mad

Ben Elton, the godfather of modern stand-up, is bringing his first UK stand-up tour in 15 years to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Monday, November 11 (7.30pm, £31.50).

A show spokesperson said: “More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live. The Young Ones, Blackadder and sparkly suits. ‘A little bit of politics there’ followed and cemented Ben Elton as a comic icon of his age. Now, after a 15 year absence, he returns to the medium he did so much to define. With an all new stand-up show, he tries to make sense of a world which “appears to have gone stark-raving-mad.”

Call 01323 412000.

Electrifying acoustic guitar at solo concert

Gordon Giltrap brings his formidable guitar skills to The Old Chapel, The Tye, Alfriston, on Saturday, November 16 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Awarded an MBE in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List for services to Music and Charity, the legendary guitarist will be performing a rare and what promises to be an electrifying solo acoustic show.

“Expect to hear classics such as ‘Heartsong’ and ‘Lucifer’s Cage’ alongside new material from his latest album The Last of England.”

Tickets cost £19.50 from www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Atmospheric pieces from Gigspanner Big Band

The Gigspanner Big Band performs at Hailsham’s Pavilion on Sunday, November 24 (8pm).

BBC Folk Award winners Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin will join ex-Steeleye Span’s Peter Knight (pictured) and his Gigspanner trio.

A spokesperson said: “Characterised by riotous inventiveness, gifted individual playing and subtle collaborative interaction, Gigspanner take self-penned material along with music rooted in the British Isles and beyond, and with the flick of a bow, a finely chosen chord or slip of a beat, produce richly atmospheric arrangements.”

Tickets cost £22.50. Visit www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Steeleye Span head to Hastings: an interview with Julian Littman. Click here to read more.

Hastings Philharmonic, review: Christ Church, St Leonards, November 2. Click here to read more.

Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour. Click here to read more.