Four things to do in the East Sussex area

Wondering what to do over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Classical stars and comedy heroes at huge charity event

Sussex performers are set to join Eddie Izzard and Steve Coogan at the #homes4homeless Glyndebourne Gala.

The event is on Sunday, November 17 (3pm), at Glyndebourne Opera House and aims to raise funds and awareness for homelessness prevention charity, HOMELINK.

Classical greats, young performers, community choirs and established names from stage and screen will be joining staff from Lewes Prison and Sussex people helped by the charity.

Guest presenters include: Eddie Izzard, Steve Coogan, Zoe Lyons, Katie Derham, Toby Stephens, Sophie Okonedo, Nimmy March and Simon Fanshawe. Acts will range from classical to contemporary. These include: Brighton’s Choir With No Name, soprano Dame Felicity Lott, the Lewes Prison staff choir, The Lewes Sings Gospel choir, hip-hop dancer JP Omari, dancers from Brighton College and novelist Anna Burns.

Visit leweshomelink.org.uk and glyndebourne.com.

Orchestral folk magic from Ian Roland and the Subtown Set

Sussex folk trio Ian Roland and the Subtown Set are performing at The Lamb, Fisher Street, Lewes, this Sunday, November 17 (8pm).

The musicians have just released ‘In The Darkness’, the first single to be taken from their upcoming debut album Double Rainbow, which is out in February next year.

A spokesperson said: “An orchestral-folk gem that gleams with glittering acoustics, radiant harmonies, and flowing string sections courtesy of violinist Simon Yapp and cellist Brione Jackson; the accomplished arrangements offer vivid colour to Ian’s typically heartfelt and always endearing lyrical offerings.”

Visit ianroland.com to find out more about the band.

Rat Pack tribute offers a variety of iconic hits

The Rat Pack Christmas Show offers some early festive fun at The Civic Centre, Uckfield, on Saturday, November 16 (7.30pm, £22.50).

This superb concert has amazed audiences worldwide with its recreation of the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

It brings the style and excitement of the group’s Las Vegas heyday back to life with all the great hits including ‘My Way’, ‘Mr Bojangles’, ‘New York New York’, ‘Amore’ and many more. The singers will joined by special guest Charley Toulan as the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Call 01825 762774 or visit www.civiccentreuckfield.com.

New Nine Below Zero tour will not disappoint

Nine Below Zero bring their 40th anniversary tour to Concorde 2, Brighton, on Saturday, November 16 (7pm, £17.50).

Spokesman Sam Brown said: “40 years since Nine Below Zero first offered a rhythm & blues alternative to the punk-pop of the mainstream, the south Londoners announce their Are We There Yet? tour.

“With a reputation as one of the best blues bands around today for their scintillating live performances, this tour will not disappoint.”

Dennis Greaves (guitar) and Mark Feltham (harmonica) will be joined by Sonny Greaves on drums, Ben Willis on bass, Tom Monks on keys and vocalist Charlie Austen.

