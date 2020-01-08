Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A show full of Tommy’s best anecdotes and gags

A Night Out With Tommy Cooper is coming to the Grove Theatre, beneath Eastbourne Library, on Friday, January 17.

The show starts at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

A Grove Theatre spokesperson said: “Clive St James presents this wonderful show, brimming with Tommy’s favourite anecdotes and gags.

“Naturally, it wouldn’t be Tommy without the magic, and as an accomplished comedy magician, Clive re-enacts all the favourites: the awesome ‘bottle-glass, glass-bottle’, the incredible mind-reading duck, the chaos of the Chinese linking rings, the unbelievable Indian rope trick, plus many more.

“Beat the winter blues … jus’ like that!”

Tommy Cooper’s daughter Vicky has called this show “a very funny and magical performance”.

Tickets for the event cost £12 (£10 concessions). People can purchase tickets at the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre or from www.groveeastbourne.com.

Last chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk in Eastbourne

There’s only one weekend left to catch the thrilling Jack and the Beanstalk at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre.

The pantomime adventure, which has been dazzling families since December 6, will be at the venue until Sunday, January 12.

The production features live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy.

Presented by the team behind 2018’s Cinderella, this show stars Katherine Glover as Jack, Martyn Knight as Dame Trott, Tucker as Simple Simon and Clarabelle the Cow.

Tickets cost £14.50-£23.50 (concessions available). Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Haven Players provide some traditional winter fun

Christmas may be over but there’s still a fantastic pantomime to enjoy at Stone Cross Memorial Hall, Pevensey, this winter.

The Haven Players’ version of Aladdin by Geoff Baker offers a traditional family show full of great songs, colourful costumes and laughter. Doug Dalziel is Widow Twanky, Marc Barden is Wishee Washee and Sarah Baker plays Aladdin. Maylene Mayhew is Princess Isay and Mark Canelle is Abanazar.

Shows are January 25 (2.30pm, 7.30pm), Jan 26 (2.30pm), Jan 31 (7.30pm), February 1 (2.30pm, 7.30pm) and Feb 2 (2.30pm). Tickets £9 (kids £6, family £25). Visit www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816.

Experience music’s most famous boat trip with LPO

London Philharmonic Orchestra’s next concert at the Congress Theatre will be A Sea Change on Sunday, January 19 (3pm).

Organisers say that the audience will almost be able to taste the sea spray in a show that starts with the Mendelssohn Overture, The Hebrides.

Other pieces include Haydn’s uplifting Cello Concerto in C and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 (his final symphony).

Thomas Blunt will be the conductor and the concert’s special guest will be Laura van der Heijden (pictured) on cello.

Tickets cost £15-£30 (premium seats £35). Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

