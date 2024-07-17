FREE Active Play Sessions return to the Woodlands Recreation Ground, Rustington, this summer
The sessions proved very popular in 2023, with over 300 children enjoying themselves, despite the sometimes challenging "summer" weather, and therefore the Parish Council did not hesitate to fund the scheme once again for the 2024 Summer Holidays.
The Park and Play van will be on site on Thursday afternoons between 2.00pm and 4.00pm on the following dates:
25 July
1 August
8 August
15 August
22 August
29 August
The Parish Council is also pleased to announce that as a one off special there will be an additional morning session on Thursday 25 July between 10.00am and 12 Noon.
Please be aware that children can not be left unattended at the sessions and all must be accompanied and supervised by someone over the age of 18 at all times.
All of the sessions are weather permitting but the Team will always do their very best to make sure that they do go ahead whenever possible.
There is both Parking and Public Toilets on site, as well as a Playground and lots of space to enjoy a picnic - we hope to see you all soon!
For further information regarding the Rustington Sessions please contact the Parish Council on 01903 786420 or email: [email protected]
Freedom Leisure will also be hosting Active Play Sessions in other areas of the Arun District including Angmering and Littlehampton, for further details email [email protected] or Tel:01903 725451
