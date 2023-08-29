BREAKING
Free admission to Seaford Museum on Saturday September 9

It’s free to enter Seaford Museum for one day only – Saturday September 9.
By Nick HingContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
History is beneath your feet! Seaford Museum is under the Martello Tower on the Esplanade.History is beneath your feet! Seaford Museum is under the Martello Tower on the Esplanade.
History is beneath your feet! Seaford Museum is under the Martello Tower on the Esplanade.

Come and see what's on display in the Martello Tower museum beneath Seaford Esplanade - you will be amazed!As part of England's National Heritage Open Days 2023, Seaford Museum will be open free of charge to visitors.

We have a passenger lift that can accommodate wheelchairs, but regrettably not powered wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

Saturday 9th September from11 am to 4 pm.Young people under 16 must be accompanied by adults.

