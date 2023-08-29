Free admission to Seaford Museum on Saturday September 9
It’s free to enter Seaford Museum for one day only – Saturday September 9.
Come and see what's on display in the Martello Tower museum beneath Seaford Esplanade - you will be amazed!As part of England's National Heritage Open Days 2023, Seaford Museum will be open free of charge to visitors.
We have a passenger lift that can accommodate wheelchairs, but regrettably not powered wheelchairs or mobility scooters.
Saturday 9th September from11 am to 4 pm.Young people under 16 must be accompanied by adults.