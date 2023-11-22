Free care fees planning talk

Mortain Place invites local members of the community in for a free talk.

Mortain Place care home will be opening its doors on December 12th to invite members of the public in for a discussion about care fees planning.

Kieron Robertson from Autumn Financial Planning is a Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist with over 25 years’ experience. Providing independent guidance, planning and advice to those approaching later life (and beyond), throughout the Southeast. Advice available on Retirement/Pension; Investment; Long Term Care; Equity Release as well as Inheritance Tax/Estate Planning needs.

The care fees planning talk will begin at 2pm and should last 35-40 minutes. It will cover the present legislation, state funding, proposed social care reforms (care cap) as well as the potential options available to those who are deemed to be self-funders, followed by a questions and answers session.

In addition, for those seeking additional information or assistance, there will also be the opportunity to book a complimentary appointment to discuss your own specific needs in more depth.