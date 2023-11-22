Free care fees planning talk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mortain Place care home will be opening its doors on December 12th to invite members of the public in for a discussion about care fees planning.
Kieron Robertson from Autumn Financial Planning is a Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist with over 25 years’ experience. Providing independent guidance, planning and advice to those approaching later life (and beyond), throughout the Southeast. Advice available on Retirement/Pension; Investment; Long Term Care; Equity Release as well as Inheritance Tax/Estate Planning needs.
The care fees planning talk will begin at 2pm and should last 35-40 minutes. It will cover the present legislation, state funding, proposed social care reforms (care cap) as well as the potential options available to those who are deemed to be self-funders, followed by a questions and answers session.
In addition, for those seeking additional information or assistance, there will also be the opportunity to book a complimentary appointment to discuss your own specific needs in more depth.
Please call Mortain Place for more information.