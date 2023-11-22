BREAKING

Free care fees planning talk

Mortain Place invites local members of the community in for a free talk.
By Jenna FowlerContributor
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mortain Place care home will be opening its doors on December 12th to invite members of the public in for a discussion about care fees planning.

Kieron Robertson from Autumn Financial Planning is a Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist with over 25 years’ experience. Providing independent guidance, planning and advice to those approaching later life (and beyond), throughout the Southeast. Advice available on Retirement/Pension; Investment; Long Term Care; Equity Release as well as Inheritance Tax/Estate Planning needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The care fees planning talk will begin at 2pm and should last 35-40 minutes. It will cover the present legislation, state funding, proposed social care reforms (care cap) as well as the potential options available to those who are deemed to be self-funders, followed by a questions and answers session.

Most Popular
    Submitted articleSubmitted article
    Submitted article

    In addition, for those seeking additional information or assistance, there will also be the opportunity to book a complimentary appointment to discuss your own specific needs in more depth.

    Please call Mortain Place for more information.