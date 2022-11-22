Free children's storytelling in Brighton

The storytellers read from some of the latest children’s books together with old favourites. Sometimes we also add in some arts and crafts. There’s some space to leave buggies and we have baby-changing facilities and a loo.
For post-storytelling refreshment, our upstairs Bookroom Café has free babyccinos together with coffee from local roastery White Cloud and loose leaf tea from Bird & Blend. No need to book, just pop in.
Kemptown Bookshop is Brighton's oldest independent bookshop. We're at 91 St George’s Road, Brighton BN2 1EE – next to the Barley Mow pub.
www.kemptownbookshop.co.uk/ 01273 682110.