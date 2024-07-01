Free events line up at Theatre Royal Brighton
Whilst the main stage and auditorium of the Grade II* listed venue are closed for maintenance works, they have made a temporary performance space in the foyer.
Visitors to the pub can pop next door to enjoy a variety of events including live music and craft workshops as well as theatre tours. All entirely free of charge. The full event schedule is listed on the pub’s new website: thecolonnadebrighton.co.uk.
Jackie Alexander, senior creative learning manager at Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “I love Theatre Royal Brighton and am passionate about opening its doors to everyone in our community! To celebrate our fabulous restoration project we're running a series of free activities including birthday tours and happenings with local artists and musicians as part of CollyFest, alongside our regular programme of workshops, courses and events. I can't wait to meet more members of our local community and show off all our beautiful venue has to offer!”
Last month, a multi-million-pound project to restore the colonnade and balcony of the Grade II* listed Theatre Royal Brighton reached completion.
In early 2023 ATG Entertainment, who own and operate Theatre Royal Brighton, began an extensive improvement and restoration project. As part of this a specialist team spent the past 17 months working to restore the columns and balcony that make up the colonnade facade on New Road to their historically authentic terracotta splendour. Following the installation of 1,551 individual sections, the hoarding came down and it was revealed to the public in all its glory at the end of May .
Sophie Denney, theatre director of Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “We are incredibly proud of the long and rich history of our beautiful venue and are delighted to reach this huge milestone in our restoration project. This investment not only improves the experience of everyone visiting our venue in the present, but also protects the theatre for future generations to enjoy”.
Among the events: Thursday, July 4. Excerpts from Idle Women by The Busy Lizzies. The Busy Lizzies sing stories of intrepid women, their challenges and triumphs, hopes, secrets, and desires.
Friday, July 5, 8.30-9.30pm. Live Music – Beth Rands-Walsh. Chilled vibes and pop/RNB/Soul sounds to get you in the weekend mood; Saturday, July 6, 12-3pm. Family Craft Activities - Camping/Festival themed.
Sunday, July 7, 8pm until late. Sunday I'm In Love. Alternative music night hosted team member DJ Oscar Phantom; Monday, July 8, 8-9.30pm. Quiz Night. A classic general knowledge pub quiz; Tuesday, July 9, 7-9pm. Live Music – Homeward Bound Sea Shanties. Celebrating our seafaring connections with a night of raucous and rousing sea shanties. Wednesday, July 10, 7-8.30pm. Workshop Wednesday – Hats. Drop-in crafting sessions for adults. Materials provided; Saturday, July 13, 8pm. Live Music – Sam Tomlins.