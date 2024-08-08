FREE family event on Sompting Recreation Grounds
This Friday: FREE family friendly event on Sompting Recreation Ground featuring a fantastic line-up of talent!
This Friday, 11am - 3pm AudioActive will be hosting a FREE family friendly event on Sompting Recreation Ground featuring a fantastic line-up of talent!
Including JJM, M Kudo, Brooklyn, Bessy Again, Ethan Akinmuboni, MC Lilly Wolfe, Drummo, As1edu and a DJ set from A Vibe Called Gulu.
