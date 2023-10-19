Free fireworks display to light up the sky in Crowborough
Lighting up the East Sussex skies again this November will be the legendary Crowborough Firework Display, taking place on Saturday 4th November 2023 at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough, East Sussex.
The event opens from 6pm where there will be a variety of hot food & refreshments to enjoy before the main event. The Crowborough Miniature Railway will be running from 6pm.
The fireworks will start at 7:30pm and this year’s display will have an exciting Lion King theme, so expect another truly spectacular display!
Please note parking is limited at the recreation ground and visitors are advised to use the free car parking in the town centre.
Entrance to the Firework Display is FREEhowever, we will be collecting donations for the Mayor’s charities, Friends of Crowborough Hospital and 1st Crowborough Scout Group.
Please give generously to these important, local charities on the night.