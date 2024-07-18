FREE 'Got Your Back, Bro' Beach Hut pop-up day from Philips OneBlade 360

Get ready for the most epic beach day ever on Saturday, August 10th, on Brighton Beach for Got Your Back, Bro – a one-day, free pop-up from Philips OneBlade 360 Let's face it: when the sun's out, the ‘guns come out’, but what about those backs?

This summer, we want every bro to ooze their best self and feel like a sun-soaked superstar. That’s why Philips OneBlade 360 has got your back – literally! Swing by our pop-up for the ultimate grooming experience, and let our trim technicians tame that back hair while you kick back and enjoy some cool refreshments. Hairy lads are invited to relax in a grooming chair to allow experts to trim, edge and/or shave their backs on the house and be treated to discount codes to enjoy at home. And hey, if you fancy a bit of fun, you can also win a Philips OneBlade 360 on us! Just snap a pic and post it on your socials, and you might walk away with the best grooming gadget out there that allows you to edge, trim, and shave any length of hair. Fiona Atkins, Male Grooming Lead at Philips, said: “Summer can feel even hotter when you're rocking a lot of body hair and let's be honest, for those that choose to remove, shaving your own back is a team sport. As the summer continues to be unpredictable, we don’t want anyone who might feel self-conscious about their body hair to miss out on the very few days of sun we have – which is why we’ve launched our Got Your Back, Bro pop-up to give them a helping hand. “With our Philips OneBlade 360 head-to-toe grooming tool, men can confidently trim, edge, and shave their or their bro’s backs effortlessly into whatever style they like, all summer long (you might want to pick your shaving pal wisely)!” So, grab your mates and your beach towels, and join us at Brighton Beach for a day of sun, fun, and smooth, hair-free backs. We've got your back, bro! What: Philips OneBlade ‘Got Your Back, Bro’ Pop-up When: Saturday 10th August 2024 Where: Brighton Beach Hours: 9am – 6pm Cost: Free