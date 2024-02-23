FREE HAF Music Sessions return to Crawley, Worthing and Eastbourne during Easter Holidays!

Open to young people aged between 11 and 16, professional artists will be leading the project that will provide free food, as well as an opportunity to rap, sing, produce and record music across 4 days this April.

AudioActive will also provide all the equipment at the sessions, supplying everything an upcoming artist or a first-time music-maker might need. As always, our sessions are open to all skill levels and music of all genres. The free food on offer will be a balanced lunch and those who attend will learn about the role nutrition plays when it comes to being creative.

HAF is available to Young people aged 11-16 who are eligible for our Holiday, Activity and Food Offer Sessions if they are: In receipt of benefits-related free school meals (FSM). Those who attend must also have a HAF ID number.

If families have lost their HAF ID they can contact their school in the first instance or email [email protected] and the council will email them with their ID directly. Once a family provides their HAF ID it will not change.

The free music sessions will run from 10:30 am til 2:30 pm obetween the 9th-12th of April.

How do I sign up for AudioActive’s Holiday, Activity and Food Offer Sessions?

WSCC’s booking system is now live: Please register a place on their portal here: HAF BOOKING SYSTEM There are only 20 spaces available. Contact WSCC if you are having any issues registering at [email protected].