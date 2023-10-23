BREAKING
Free hot chocolate for every child at Wylands Farm haunted walk this half term

Wylands Farm at Battle is inviting families to take a haunted hike through its woodland walk this half term.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Wylands FarmWylands Farm
The Farm - situated on Powdermills Lane - is offering a FREE hot chocolate at its cafe for every child who completes the walk.

There are short and medium options so it is suitable for the whole family.

There is a £2.50 donation per child - with all proceeds going to the Warming Up The Homeless charity.

Wylands is owned by The Family Parks Group.

There is also a Farm Shop open on the site.

