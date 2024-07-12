Free informative talk by Eastbourne PCSO on how to stay safe from scams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us on Tuesday, August 6th at 2:30 PM for a free informative talk by PCSO Hephzibah on how to stay safe from scams!

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is open to everyone in the community, so whether you're a resident at Sycamore Grove, a family member, or a neighbour, we encourage you to come along and learn valuable tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from financial fraud.

PCSO Hephzibah will be sharing insights on common scams, how to identify them, and the best ways to avoid falling victim. This is a great opportunity to get informed and ask questions in a friendly and relaxed setting.

The talk will be held at Sycamore Grove on Lilac Lane, Stone Cross. We look forward to seeing you there!