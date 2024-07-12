Free informative talk by Eastbourne PCSO on how to stay safe from scams
Join us on Tuesday, August 6th at 2:30 PM for a free informative talk by PCSO Hephzibah on how to stay safe from scams!
This event is open to everyone in the community, so whether you're a resident at Sycamore Grove, a family member, or a neighbour, we encourage you to come along and learn valuable tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from financial fraud.
PCSO Hephzibah will be sharing insights on common scams, how to identify them, and the best ways to avoid falling victim. This is a great opportunity to get informed and ask questions in a friendly and relaxed setting.
The talk will be held at Sycamore Grove on Lilac Lane, Stone Cross. We look forward to seeing you there!
