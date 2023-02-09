A free colourful laser light show will be held at Chichester Canal Basin as part of a fantastic family event.

Taking place on February 17 and 18, members of the public are welcomed to the canal basin from 5pm, with 20 minute laser displays scheduled to take place at 6pm and 7.30pm on both nights which will be choreographed to music. There will be extra entertainment featuring an LED hula hoop artist on the Friday evening and The Glow Jugglers on the Saturday.

Food and drink stalls will be available and the canal café will also be open to visitors and the majority of the event has been paid for using money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

“We’re really excited to be able to bring this show to Chichester through our events team,” says Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council. “As I’ve said before we are always looking to encourage new and more diverse events to the district, and when this opportunity came up, we thought that it would really brighten things up at this time of year when things are a little quiet and we’re all trying to shake off the winter. It’s a great event for people of all ages and I hope that people across the area will come for a colourful evening out, and maybe even stay on afterwards to have a bite to eat in one of the city’s excellent restaurants.

“One of our aims is to encourage events throughout the seasons, not just during the summer, and we hope that this is something a little different for the city. We thought that the canal basin would be a great location for this event because the water will reflect the colours and we also wanted to help bring more people to this part of the city and help people discover what the area has to offer. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Canal Basin team who we have been working closely with to make this event happen.”

