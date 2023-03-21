Edit Account-Sign Out
Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven

A music charity is running free sessions this Easter in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven.

By India Wentworth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT

AudioActive will be delivering the sessions during the Easter holidays. The sessions will provide an opportunity to rap, sing, produce, and record music. Free food will also be provided.

A spokesperson for AudioActive said: "We are delighted to be offering these free music sessions to young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven during the Easter holidays. It is important that we provide opportunities for young people to engage in creative activities. We hope that these sessions will not only be fun but will also help young people to develop their skills and confidence."

Worthing details:

    Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven (photo from AudioActive)
    Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven (photo from AudioActive)
    Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven (photo from AudioActive)

    Attendance is open to young people aged 12-16 eligible for Holiday, Activity and Food Offer Sessions if these young people receive benefits-related free school meals. Those who attend must also have a HAF ID number.

    Location - AudioActive centre at 5-87 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3BN

    Time and date - April 11-13 at 10.30am-2.30pm. There will also be a performance on April 14 at 3.30 pm-7.30pm.

    More information

    Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven (photo from AudioActive)
    Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven (photo from AudioActive)
    Free music sessions for young people in Worthing, Eastbourne, and Newhaven (photo from AudioActive)

    Eastbourne details:

    The sessions are open to young people aged between 12-16 who are eligible for free school meals.

    Location - Leaf Hall, 51 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NB

    Time and date - April 4-7 at 11am-3pm

    More information

    Newhaven details:

    The sessions are open to young people aged between 12-16 who are eligible for free school meals.

    Location - Newhaven Youth Centre, Denton Island, BN9 9BA

    Time and date - April 11-13 at 10.30am-2.30pm

    More information

