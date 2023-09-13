BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Free September family events continue in Midhurst this weekend

A host of exciting events continue in Midhurst this weekend with arts-and-crafts and live music.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Fold Our Town event takes place at the Old Library on Saturday (September 16) and will see residents working together to create a large origami model city inspired by the local area and community.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “Simply turn up, create your own large origami shaped house, boat, car or local landmark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Draw, colour and decorate your landmark and be part of this evolving drawn installation inspired originally by the unique Trinity Buoy Wharf backdrop and the incredible Dance Umbrella ‘Origami’ performance.”

Most Popular
    A host of exciting events continue in Midhurst this weekend with family-friendly activities and live music. Photo: Jon OliverA host of exciting events continue in Midhurst this weekend with family-friendly activities and live music. Photo: Jon Oliver
    A host of exciting events continue in Midhurst this weekend with family-friendly activities and live music. Photo: Jon Oliver

    The event will run from 11am to 3pm, and will move to Petworth House the next day (Sunday, September 17).

    This event is part of the popular Culture Spark programme, which is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will bring people of all ages together to make a large paper model inspired by the local area.

    Later on in the day, there will be live music at a variety of venues around Midhurst. Acts will be performing at restaurants and pubs throughout the evening, featuring music genres for every taste.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    At 7pm, Tom Seals, Boogie-woogie pianist, will kick off the night at RedH, followed by Melissa Bel, American soul singer, who will perform at The Golden Leaf at 8pm.

    At 8.30pm, Antonio Forcione will take to the stage at Fratelli, while Rockin’ Colin performs 1950s & 70s covers at The Bricklayers Arms. Also performing at 8.30pm is Cristian Herrera, a guitarist, who will take to the stage at Faustinos.

    Duo ‘No Respect’ will end the night at The Swan at 9pm.

    These exciting events, which are being funded by Chichester District Council and delivered in collaboration with Midhurst Town Council and the Midhurst Town Team, aim to celebrate the beautiful town of Midhurst and to encourage people to come and enjoy its amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.

    For more information about the events taking place this weekend and throughout the rest of the month, visit: www.visitmidhurst.com/whats-on/.

    To book a ticket for the free events, visit: www.madhurst.co.uk/series/september-saturdays/.

    Related topics:MidhurstChichester District CouncilGovernment