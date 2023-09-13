A host of exciting events continue in Midhurst this weekend with arts-and-crafts and live music.

The Fold Our Town event takes place at the Old Library on Saturday (September 16) and will see residents working together to create a large origami model city inspired by the local area and community.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “Simply turn up, create your own large origami shaped house, boat, car or local landmark.

"Draw, colour and decorate your landmark and be part of this evolving drawn installation inspired originally by the unique Trinity Buoy Wharf backdrop and the incredible Dance Umbrella ‘Origami’ performance.”

The event will run from 11am to 3pm, and will move to Petworth House the next day (Sunday, September 17).

This event is part of the popular Culture Spark programme, which is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will bring people of all ages together to make a large paper model inspired by the local area.

Later on in the day, there will be live music at a variety of venues around Midhurst. Acts will be performing at restaurants and pubs throughout the evening, featuring music genres for every taste.

At 7pm, Tom Seals, Boogie-woogie pianist, will kick off the night at RedH, followed by Melissa Bel, American soul singer, who will perform at The Golden Leaf at 8pm.

At 8.30pm, Antonio Forcione will take to the stage at Fratelli, while Rockin’ Colin performs 1950s & 70s covers at The Bricklayers Arms. Also performing at 8.30pm is Cristian Herrera, a guitarist, who will take to the stage at Faustinos.

Duo ‘No Respect’ will end the night at The Swan at 9pm.

These exciting events, which are being funded by Chichester District Council and delivered in collaboration with Midhurst Town Council and the Midhurst Town Team, aim to celebrate the beautiful town of Midhurst and to encourage people to come and enjoy its amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.

For more information about the events taking place this weekend and throughout the rest of the month, visit: www.visitmidhurst.com/whats-on/.