Free shopping sustainability drop in events to open for Eastbourne residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first session will focus on Energy and will take place on Friday, January 19 from 10am to 4.30pm.
The event will include an Energy Advice Desk, staffed by Eastbourne’s own network of Energy Champions who will be giving advice on help available to reduce energy bills and how to arrange home energy-saving retrofits.
Further sessions will take place at the Gather on Friday, February 16, Saturday, February 17, Friday, March 9, and Friday, March 15, all from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free.
The sessions will be staffed by members of the Eastbourne Eco Action Network and the Eastbourne Climate Coalition, with support from Eastbourne Borough Council.
Each session will showcase five main areas of climate action: energy, transport, food, wildlife, and resources.
They will include eco-themed shopping experiences, advice desks, group chats, and quick-fire talks to share visions for a safer, cleaner, healthier, greener town, and how to get involved with local and national campaigns.
The aim of the events is to hold conversations with Eastbourne residents about creating a more sustainable and resilient town, capable of adapting to the challenges of climate change.
They follow on from a successful sustainability pop-up shop, the E-Hive, that ran for six weeks in The Beacon in the run-up to Christmas 2022.
Further information can be found through the contact [email protected] as well as updates on the Eco Action Eastbourne Facebook page.