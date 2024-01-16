Free shopping sustainability drop in events to open for Eastbourne residents

A series of free drop-in events offering Eastbourne residents information and advice on shopping more sustainably will begin at the Gather community space in The Beacon shopping centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first session will focus on Energy and will take place on Friday, January 19 from 10am to 4.30pm.

The event will include an Energy Advice Desk, staffed by Eastbourne’s own network of Energy Champions who will be giving advice on help available to reduce energy bills and how to arrange home energy-saving retrofits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further sessions will take place at the Gather on Friday, February 16, Saturday, February 17, Friday, March 9, and Friday, March 15, all from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free.

Most Popular

A series of free drop-in events offering Eastbourne residents information and advice on shopping more sustainably will begin at the Gather community space in The Beacon shopping centre. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

The sessions will be staffed by members of the Eastbourne Eco Action Network and the Eastbourne Climate Coalition, with support from Eastbourne Borough Council.

Each session will showcase five main areas of climate action: energy, transport, food, wildlife, and resources.

They will include eco-themed shopping experiences, advice desks, group chats, and quick-fire talks to share visions for a safer, cleaner, healthier, greener town, and how to get involved with local and national campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the events is to hold conversations with Eastbourne residents about creating a more sustainable and resilient town, capable of adapting to the challenges of climate change.

They follow on from a successful sustainability pop-up shop, the E-Hive, that ran for six weeks in The Beacon in the run-up to Christmas 2022.