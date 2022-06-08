Here are some events and places to visit for free this weekend.
Some you may need to book so check before you leave.
Other places include Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis, which has a waterfront park with gardens, a fountain, plus a seasonal, 18-hole putting green and covered seating. The Cathedral currently has the festival of flowers which requires a ticket but you can still take a walk around the Bishop Palace Gardens. There is also Eartham Wood, Chichester.
1. Petworth House open day
On Sunday, June 12, the National Trust’s Petworth House is throwing open its doors for free to celebrate 75 years of caring for this special place. Visitors can enjoy the birthday atmosphere with live music, archaeology dig demonstrations and highlight talks in the house. There'll be family games on the lawn too, which is also the perfect place for a picnic. As Petworth came into the care of the National Trust in 1947, staff will be dressed in vintage styled clothing, and are encouraging everyone to join in the fun too. There will be different activities to enjoy throughout the day, including: Archaeology digs - Watch as the Chichester and District Archaeology Society dig to investigate the area by the Doric Temple. Emsworth Concert Band - Sit back and relax on the lawn as Emsworth concert band play. Performances at 11.30am and 2.30pm. Art in the Garden – Meet award-winning artist Lucy Marks and watch her paint in the Garden. Have a go at some painting or sketching on one of our easels on the lawn too. Explore Petworth House - There will be 10-minute highlight talks throughout the day. Petworth House Main Car Park is located along the A283. Please be aware the car park may be busy, so visitors can also park in one of the Petworth Town car parks and arrive via the pedestrian entrance to Petworth House by St Mary’s Church in Petworth town.
Photo: National Trust
2. Boxgrove Priory
An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt
Photo: Kate Shemilt
3. Cowdray Ruins
The Cowdray Ruins is one of England's most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe. Picture: Steve Robards
Photo: Steve Robards
4. Pagham Harbour
Our first Pagham Harbour walk is only just under a mile long so it's a nice and easy wander around the lovely Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve. This relaxing walk will give you a change to enjoy the great variety of birds and wildlife. Free but donations to support the work of the RSPB are welcome.
Photo: Kevin Harwood/RSPB