1. Petworth House open day

On Sunday, June 12, the National Trust’s Petworth House is throwing open its doors for free to celebrate 75 years of caring for this special place. Visitors can enjoy the birthday atmosphere with live music, archaeology dig demonstrations and highlight talks in the house. There'll be family games on the lawn too, which is also the perfect place for a picnic. As Petworth came into the care of the National Trust in 1947, staff will be dressed in vintage styled clothing, and are encouraging everyone to join in the fun too. There will be different activities to enjoy throughout the day, including: Archaeology digs - Watch as the Chichester and District Archaeology Society dig to investigate the area by the Doric Temple. Emsworth Concert Band - Sit back and relax on the lawn as Emsworth concert band play. Performances at 11.30am and 2.30pm. Art in the Garden – Meet award-winning artist Lucy Marks and watch her paint in the Garden. Have a go at some painting or sketching on one of our easels on the lawn too. Explore Petworth House - There will be 10-minute highlight talks throughout the day. Petworth House Main Car Park is located along the A283. Please be aware the car park may be busy, so visitors can also park in one of the Petworth Town car parks and arrive via the pedestrian entrance to Petworth House by St Mary’s Church in Petworth town.

Photo: National Trust