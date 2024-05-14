Free three-day festival returns to Shoreham for May Bank Holiday weekend
REclaim Weekend, organised by community arts organisation Over the Moon, will be based on Coronation Green from May 25 to 27.
The non-profit community interest company, which also runs The Circular Space community creative reuse hub off Ham Road in Shoreham, is excited to be bringing the festival back for 2024.
Emily Phillips, director, said: "The main event is a free entry, three-day, family-friendly festival, REclaim Weekend, over the late May bank holiday.
"REclaim Weekend will be full of activities, stalls, workshops, demonstrations, performances, talks, art, craft, play, repair, recycling, competitions, kids’ drop ins, photo opportunities, vegetarian and vegan food and drink, music and community spirit.
"For nearly two years now, The Circular Space has been a venue for low-cost creative activity sessions and a scrapstore known as The Scrap Spac’, which is used by people throughout Sussex and beyond.
"The aim of REclaim is to bring to even more people the joys of getting together, being creative and embracing reuse and more sustainable living."
For more details, visit www.weareoverthemoon.org/reclaim and www.facebook.com/reclaimadur or email [email protected]
There is also a REclaim Exhibition outside The Circular Space from May 18 to June 1. Look out for leaflets in Shoreham shops and cafes.
REclaim is supported by the Rampion Community Benefit Fund at Sussex Community Foundation, Enjoolata Foundation and the Co-op Local Community Fund.