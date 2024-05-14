​Free three-day festival returns to Shoreham for May Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​A free three-day festival of community, creativity and sustainability is returning to Shoreham for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

REclaim Weekend, organised by community arts organisation Over the Moon, will be based on Coronation Green from May 25 to 27.

The non-profit community interest company, which also runs The Circular Space community creative reuse hub off Ham Road in Shoreham, is excited to be bringing the festival back for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Phillips, director, said: "The main event is a free entry, three-day, family-friendly festival, REclaim Weekend, over the late May bank holiday.

REclaim Weekend will be full of activities, stalls, workshops, demonstrations, performances, talks, art, craft, play, repair, recycling, competitions, kids’ drop ins, photo opportunities, vegetarian and vegan food and drink, music and community spirit

"REclaim Weekend will be full of activities, stalls, workshops, demonstrations, performances, talks, art, craft, play, repair, recycling, competitions, kids’ drop ins, photo opportunities, vegetarian and vegan food and drink, music and community spirit.

"For nearly two years now, The Circular Space has been a venue for low-cost creative activity sessions and a scrapstore known as The Scrap Spac’, which is used by people throughout Sussex and beyond.

"The aim of REclaim is to bring to even more people the joys of getting together, being creative and embracing reuse and more sustainable living."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a REclaim Exhibition outside The Circular Space from May 18 to June 1. Look out for leaflets in Shoreham shops and cafes

There is also a REclaim Exhibition outside The Circular Space from May 18 to June 1. Look out for leaflets in Shoreham shops and cafes.