Free yoga and meditation sessions in Bognor Regis, Saturday 13 July 2024

Join Bognor Regis Yoga and Meditation Community for free drop-in yoga and meditation sessions from 10 am to 12 noon on Yoga for Peace Day, 13th July, at the Regis School of Music, 46, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis.

On Saturday 13 July 2024 from 10 am to midday, Yoga Practitioners across the UK will be participating in a new initiative organised by the British Wheel of Yoga. Yoga for Peace Day, will be a collective yoga practice to convey a message of peace to those affected by war or conflict.

“In a world troubled by war, civil unrest, political tension, and personal conflict, yoga’s ability to relieve stress and foster inner calm offers a potent tool for promoting peace,” says Diana O’Reilly, BWY Chair.

As a newly created CIC, BRYAMC are very happy to be participating in the event and have partnered with the Regis School of Music to offer a series of Yoga and Meditation taster sessions. Joining many others across the UK, participants will unite with respected yoga teachers Sama Fabian and David Sye in this nationwide event to promote peace.

Jax Mitrovic of Happy Yogis, co-founder of BRYAMC, teaching yoga for mixed abilities

Margaret Simmons of Fab Yoga, co-founder of BRYAMC said “We’re inviting people to come along, free of charge, to take part in several taster sessions, including yoga workshops and guided meditations. You just need to come along in loose, comfortable clothing – chairs, yoga mats etc. will be provided.”

One of the aims of BRYAMC is to provide a skills, knowledge and information-sharing forum where anyone interested in, or wanting to find out more about yoga and meditation can participate. They hope that this session will be the first of many like it.

“We’d like to demonstrate how accessible yoga and meditation can be for people of all levels of ability and mobility – from chair yoga and seated sound baths to more advanced yoga and meditation, it’s all good for us.” Said Jax Mitrovic of Happy Yogis, co-founder of BRYAMC.