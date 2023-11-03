French Film Festival UK comes to Chichester
This year marks the 31st anniversary of the French Film Festival UK which has grown to include around 30 venues across the country.
Roger Gibson, programmer of the French Film Festival at Chichester Cinema at New Park, said: “We’ve been taking part in the Festival for over ten years now and are excited to once again bring the best of Francophone cinema from France, Belgium and Quebec to our Chichester audience. We will be presenting 21 films including previews screened here for the first time as well as films that had their UK premieres at the London Film Festival in October. We will also be hosting illustrated talks on French Crime Movies and the career of French actress, Juliette Binoche.
“This year’s Festival offers a rich and diverse range of screenings including Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, a stunning biopic about the art and love story of renowned French painters Pierre Bonnard and his wife Marthe; Anatomy of a Fall which was Palme d’Or Winner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival; Driving Madeleine, a beautiful story about a taxi driver who drives his 92-year-old passenger across Paris to a retirement home; The Taste of Things starring Juliette Binoche offers a mouth-watering visual feast for foodies; and On the Adamant, an award-winning documentary about a floating psychiatric centre on the Seine.” www.chichestercinema.org.