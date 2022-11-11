The popular French Market will be making its return to the Chichester high street.

The popular French Market will be returning to Chichester on Saturday, November 19 to Tuesday, November 22.

From 9am to 5pm, the market on East Street will be offering a variety of sweet treats and baked goods for everyone to enjoy.

The new market follows the success of another French Market stall three years ago which was set up in collaboration with Chichester District Council to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Chichester’s twinning with Chartres.

The France at Home stall will try to bring the ‘art de la cuisine Française’ to Chichester with food that can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch or dinner.