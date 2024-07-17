Full Circle are guest band at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne

​Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne (contributed pic)

Guest band at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on Wednesday, July 31 is Full Circle, led by double bass player Terry Pack and featuring award-winning saxophonist Josephine Davies. Splash Point Jazz Club can be found at Eastbourne's Fishermen's Club on Royal Parade.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The Full Circle Quartet is based in the south of England. They play their own brand of self-penned and self-arranged contemporary music taking their influence from jazz, classical and soundtrack music.

“The origins of Full Circle lie with the visionary bandleader and bassist Terry Pack, who conceived the idea for a quartet based on strong, clear melodic composition and the synergy and interplay between the musicians.”

The Full Circle Quartet is: tenor and soprano saxophonist Josephine Davies, who was voted Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year in the 2019 Parliamentary Jazz Awards; pianist Joss Peach, a BAFTA Award-winning television composer; double bassist Terry Pack, a session musician and composer with nearly 50 years of professional playing experience, and drummer Angus Bishop, session musician, educator and composer.

Deeply influenced by the American composer Maria Schneider, Josephine was resident composer and tenor player for the London Jazz Orchestra from 2011-2016, and now has her own big band The Enso Ensemble. As a saxophonist she is known for her melodic focus, versatility and unique style which has been described as “consistently inventive” (Jazzwise Magazine), “strong and authoritative” (The JazzMann) and “with winning immediacy” (MOJO Magazine).

Joss, a composer, jazz pianist and producer living near Brighton, writes extensively for a number of music libraries: “My music has been widely used internationally for TV, film and advertising. I have a studio full of wonderful instruments which I love to use for recording, as well as an extensive collection of top end sample packs. I love collaborating and have a fantastic network of co-writers and brilliant session players.

“Along with my fabulous musical co-writing partner I scored the music and songs for all episodes of Tee & Mo (two seasons), JoJo and GranGran (three seasons), Pip and Posy (two seasons) and various Sesame St animated specials. We won a BAFTA for Tee & Mo Help Our Little World, a song to help little people engage with environmental issues.”

Terry Pack is bassist and composer at The Full Circle Quartet (www.fullcirclequartet.com); bassist at The Lighthouse Quartet; bassist at Court and Spark; and bassist at The Cloggz.

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under 25s concession is £7.50, available only on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue.