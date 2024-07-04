Full summer programme for schoolchildren in Burgess Hill

The Urban Beach is back in Church Walk, with the sandpit open every day from Wednesday 24 July - Sunday 1 September. Kids can bring their bucket and spade and enjoy the sandpit from 10am - 4pm, seven days a week! The classic Wowzer Wednesday series returns – with even more fun jam-packed into the six-week holiday.Quantum Theatre join us on Wednesday 24 July to start the holidays in style. Families can pack a picnic and come down to St John’s Park for a free, outdoor showing of ‘The Tale of Jemima Puddleduck’ – no booking required!Every Wednesday in the holidays there will be another activity happening in the town centre, by the bandstand. Circus Allstars join us on 31 July for children to try their hand at circus skills from 11am – 1pm.On 7 August, the fantastic Tom Foolery will return for two magic shows at 11am and 12pm.Burgess Hill Creative Community will be bringing some crafts to the town centre on 14 August from 11am – 1pm; kids can then try their hand at Jolf in the stone garden on 21 August. The events come to a close with the final Wowzer Wednesday on 28 August, in St John’s Park. Free inflatables will be running in St John’s Park from 11am – 3pm; little ones can enjoy the separate under-fives area with their own soft play and bounce n’ slide. Children are encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle, and there will be complimentary drinks too! It doesn’t stop there! Kids will be able to book in to free tennis sessions throughout the summer holidays. We will also have ‘Stomp’ style basketball sessions at Maple Drive Multisport Court, and badminton at the Triangle! Tickets will be available via the Help Point on 01444 247726 from Wednesday 10 July. Full information on dates and times can be found on our website: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/sports-sessions/ Following the success of April's event, we're bringing back Rock Up and Ride for another full-day session on Thursday 15 August! From 10:30am - 4pm, we will have music and coaches from Gosport BMX ready for kids to learn how to BMX! Coaching sessions must be booked in advance. Visit our website to book in from July: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/events/rock-up-and-ride/. Thank you to Glendale Services for their kind sponsorship of the event. Skate Saturdays will be held in Church Walk every Saturday in August from 11am – 1pm. Come on down and learn to skate with South Coast Skate Club! The skate events are aimed at children aged 6 – 12 and parents must remain with their children at all times. Thank you to the Mid Sussex Partnership for their kind sponsorship of the event. More information is available on our website: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/skater-days/ All the activities are funded and organised by Burgess Hill Town Council. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our events throughout the summer holidays! For the latest updates, sign up to our mailing list via burgesshill.gov.uk, or follow the Town Council social media pages.