Fun Dog Event in Brighton: a celebration of furry friends

Spanning across 2.5 hours, the Fun Dog Events will feature a range of activities tailored for our beloved furry companions. On the 19th May, we have planned Retriever Day, Frenchie Day, and Poodle Mix Day, ensuring that every breed has a chance to join in on the fun.

The event will kick off with a warm welcome, where dog owners will be treated to delectable delights such as Sweet Potato & Peanut Butter Crocodiles or Turtles. As the day unfolds, we will capture priceless moments between dogs and their owners/carers, which will be available for download on our website.

In addition to the delightful food and heartwarming moments, each dog will have the opportunity to participate in entertaining and innovative dog IQ tests. And for those in need of relaxation, a soothing doggie massage will be provided.

Fun dog show

But wait, there's more! Prepare for a day filled with excitement as we host an array of games and competitions. From the prestigious "Like Owner, Like Dog" accolade to the "Best Dressed Dog Award" for Frenchie's and Poodle Mix's, there will be plenty of chances to showcase your furry friend's unique talents and style. And don't miss out on the highly coveted "Top Dog IQ Test" award.

Throughout the event, owners/carers will also have the chance to engage in enlightening discussions with esteemed dog professionals, expanding their knowledge and understanding of our four-legged companions.

The Fun Dog Event has been personally created by Paul Purchase, a qualified Canine Behaviourist from the International School of Canine Psychology & Behaviour. With a background in being a former Dog Handler in the Military, specialising in Patrol and Search Dogs, Paul brings a wealth of expertise and passion to this event.