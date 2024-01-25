Fund-raising album featuring the cream of the Brighton music scene

Alive By The Seaside - Tony Bartholomew and Dorian Rogers Co-Founders of Goo Records, Sally Oakenfold Creative Director for Hope and Ruin - @kristan Akerman

It is released on January 26 with all profits going to the Music Venue Trust to support venues in Brighton & Hove. The album is available from https://lnk.to/AliveByTheSeaside.

Spokeswoman Mollie Fretwell said: “Brighton-based indie record label Goo Records has teamed up with Music Venue Trust (MVT) to create a fundraising live album featuring the cream of the Brighton music scene. It features ten Brighton-based bands, recorded playing live in a Brighton venue during 2023. Alongside legends like The Wedding Present and Immersion (Colin Newman and Malka Spigel), it also features exciting performances by rising stars such as Hutch, ĠENN and Welly.”

Goo Records founders Tony Bartholomew and Dorian Rogers were inspired to pull the album together by what they were seeing in the live music scene in Brighton. Tony explained: “This compilation album is both a celebration and a snapshot of a period of time that feels special – the Brighton live music scene in 2023. It’s been a real joy to watch such a diverse range of bands growing and thriving around the city. Many of them are close friends with each other or even playing in each other’s bands so we wanted to capture what we’ve been seeing this year.”

Dorian added: “The vibrant music culture of Brighton would not exist without all the brilliant live music venues in the city. But we’re constantly seeing threats to the existence of these important cultural hubs and we know that MVT are doing so much great work to stop this happening so we decided that all the profits from this album should go to MVT who will use the funds to support grassroots music venues in Brighton & Hove.”

Beverley Whitrick, COO of Music Venue Trust, added: "With heartfelt gratitude, we extend our thanks to Goo Records and every artist involved for their unwavering support in bolstering grassroots music venues. Through the sale of this live vinyl, they've not just shared beautiful music, but they've also illuminated the importance of the advocacy and action that is desperately needed by all to protect these cultural hubs. Their dedication showcases the power of music to unite, uplift and make a meaningful difference in our communities. Thank you for championing the heartbeat of Brighton & Hove.”

Sally Oakenfold is creative director and booker at The Hope & Ruin. She is also chairman of Music Venues Alliance (MVA) Brighton. As she says, even though Brighton’s thriving live scene is made up of a number of grassroots venues, there are still many challenges they face: “We still have lots of problems to deal with. Money is always tight and bills keep going up and up. Housing developments and the potential for noise complaints are an ever-present threat as the recent planning application next door to The Prince Albert and another application opposite The Hope & Ruin, Rossi Bar and Folklore Rooms have shown.

"MVT is a crucial resource in helping venues understand how to best fight these issues. They offer invaluable help, including advice on planning and how to navigate the complex system, to writing letters to MPs and helping with campaigns.

"We have even formed our own alliance, MVA Brighton, which has given us a much louder voice locally and provided us with a unified response to rally our supporters in joining us in speaking up for GMVs. This was more than evident with the thousands of objections submitted against the planning applications mentioned already and local legend Fatboy Slim pitching up to show his support for The Albert. Without MVT there is a real risk to the future of all GMVs and the local scenes they support.