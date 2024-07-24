Fund-raising owl extravaganza The Big Hoot under way across Chichester and Arundel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Upperton is one of the artists who is contributing to this summer’s fund-raising owl-extravaganza The Big Hoot across Chichester and Arundel, all in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Stuart has been part of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice since before it opened in 2003. His paintings and murals are one of the first things people notice when they enter the hospice, with his whimsical artwork ranging in subject from underwater scenes to Marvel superheroes. Most recently, he painted a woodland scene which decorates the Stars bereavement suite.

Stuart was first choice to paint Chester, the mascot for The Big Hoot – Chestnut Tree House’s public art trail which hits the streets this month (July), continuing until September 1. The 30 big owls have each been designed by a different artist. You’ll also have the opportunity to view the owlets, designed by local schools and youth groups as part of the project’s Little Hoot learner programme.

While Stuart has always been artistic, he had no formal training and a 30-year career in the fire service didn’t provide much of an outlet for his creative impulses. After his wife joined an amateur theatre group, Stuart began to design and make stage sets for their productions, which eventually led to a second career working freelance for Worthing Theatres. He worked on a variety of visiting productions, but says he most enjoyed working on the pantomimes: “It was just all one big happy family, even though it was hard work. From November to January, you only got two days off, but it was a lovely atmosphere, especially when the school parties came in. It was fun to see the kids really enjoying it. For some of them, that’s their first introduction to theatre. You know if you can get it right, they’ll come back.”

The Big Hoot 2024 - Chester and Stuart Upperton (pic by Andrew Whitman)

The skills Stuart gained making theatre sets have fuelled his volunteering at Chestnut Tree House, which has included building set pieces for the annual Snowman Ball. One year, he designed a gift grotto which depicted a snow-covered town with illuminated windows in all the houses.

His favourite project over the years is a woodland scene, its branches extending over the ceiling of one of the main recreation spaces at the House. “A lot of the children that use the hospice can't sit up independently,” he says. “So potentially, they would be lying back looking at a white ceiling with spotlights on it. We thought we could do better than that. I hid all sorts of creatures and points of interest in the picture for the children to find.”

When Chestnut Tree House asked Stuart to paint Chester – the ‘face’ of The Big Hoot – the first thing he thought about was how to incorporate his artistic signature. Everything Stuart has created for the hospice has included a mouse hidden somewhere in the design and the owl is no exception.

